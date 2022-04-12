Result

URA 0-3 Vipers

Vipers have opened up a nine point gap at the summit of the table after beating URA 3-0 at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Halid Lwaliwa, Ceaser Manzoki and Yunus Sentamu scored the goals for the Venoms handed Roberto Oliviera’s team all points.

Lwaliwa pounced on a ball headed into his path by Manzoki off Bobosi Byaruhanga corner in the 27th minute and the provider turned scorer ten minutes later.

The Central African Republic International converted from a penalty spot after Hudu Mulikyi clumsily brought down Yunus Sentamu in the area.

In the second half, URA were more adventurous with the introduction of Jackson Nunda and Joachim Ojera but it was Vipers that scored again through Sentamu.

The forward got at the end of a looping header from Milton Karisa and made no mistake when he faced Alionzi Nafian to put the icing on the cake in the 63rd minute.

Vipers are now on 55 points ahead of their trip to the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo on Saturday while URA will visit limping Police next week.