Wednesday April 13, 2022

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Express new gained form will be tested on Wednesday afternoon when they visit Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso.

The Red Eagles have picked two wins in their last outings on the bounce including one away at SC Villa and seek a third under coach James Odoch.

Currently 6th with 39 points, avoiding defeat will lift them over Arua Hill in 4th but Odoch doesn’t expect it easy against the Purple Sharks.

“It will be a different approach from one we used at Villa,” he stated. “I have watched them (Wakiso Giants) play many times and they score a lot of goals at home so we must avoid that,” he added.

“Our target is to win and improve our position and I believe we can leave Wakiso with all points.”

His opposite number Alex Gitta, a former coach at Wankulukuku has called on his boys to build on the win away to Tooro United.

“I hope the boys build on the difficult win we picked on the road to Tooro United,” he stated.

Express welcome back Murushid Jjuuko from injury but are missing the services of Isa Lumu at the heart of defence due to accumulation of bookings.

Likewise, Titus Ssematimba (three yellow cards) and Simon Namwanja are missing for the hosts.

Match Facts

Express have won all the previous three league meetings including beat Wakiso Giants 3-0 on their last visit to Kyabaggu.

Ironically, Odoch has previously worked at Wakiso Giants just like Gitta has been at Express before.