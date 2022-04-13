Wednesday April 13, 2022

Buhinga stadium, Fort Portal 4pm

Tooro United coach Ibrahim Kiirya has warned visiting Soltilo Bright Stars not to expect any favours.

The two sides face off in a relegation skirmish on Wednesday afternoon with Tooro United bottom of the log with 10 points, a whopping 14 below safety.

With relegation almost assured, Kiirya hasn’t given up yet on the fight and wants to keep trying.

“They (Bright Stars) are desperate but we are equally with the same hunger,” he told Kawowo Sports. “We want to fight for good results in the remaining games and nobody should expect favours,” he added.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Wakiso Giants – their first loss on the field at home since Kiirya took over which must worry Paul Kiwanuka and his charges.

On the other hand, Bright Stars drew 1-1 with Busoga United and come into the tie second from bottom following Mbarara City’s win over Police on Tuesday.

However, a win take them to the same points tally as Police who are just above relegation zone.

Match Facts

Soltilo Bright Stars hold advantage in the tie with 3 wins in the past 14 league meetings [L2, D7]

In the last six home meetings, Tooro United are unbeaten against Soltilo Bright Stars [W2, D6]