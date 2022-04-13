Vipers SC head coach Roberto Oliviera and BUL FC player Simon Peter Oketch have been named Uganda Premier League best for the month of March.

In a function held at Kati Kati Restaurant, Kampala on Wednesday, Vipers gaffer bagged the accolade for the last month.

The Brazilian helped Vipers SC to win all the three league games that included defeating Soltilo Bright Stars, Tooro United (by forfeiture) and Busoga United FC.

Roberto Oliviera poses after being crowned the best coach.

To win the accolade, Oliviera beat off competition from Sam Timbe and Livingstone Mbabazi of URA FC and Arua Hill SC respectively.

This is the second time that he is winning the prize this season, having done the same in December last year.

On the other hand, Oketch of BUL FC was named the best player for the month of March.

Simon Peter Oketch

He scored three goals in five games and this was enough to help him edge out teammate Karim Ndugwa and Arua Hill forward Rashid Kawawa.

Trevor Mark Lutwama won the UPL fan of the month award for predicting the most correct results.

Each award comes with a plaque and a cash prize of one million shillings courtesy of Pilsener Lager.