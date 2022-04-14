FUFA Big League

Matchday 19 Results

Maroons FC 3-2 MYDA FC

Luweero United FC 2-1 Ndejje University FC

Kyetume FC 2-3 Proline FC

Kitara FC 2-1 Calvary FC

Kataka FC 0-0 Blacks Power FC

Maroons FC moved within the promotion chasing zone after earning a hard fought win over MYDA FC in the penultimate round of the FUFA Big League.

Prior to Thursday action, the Prison Warders were two points behind the top three and needed to win against already relegated MYDA to brighten their chances.

MYDA with literally nothing to fight for took a surprise lead through veteran striker Geoffrey Serunkuma to send panic to the home side.

MYDA FC starting XI against Maroons FC (Photo by Maroons FC media department)

However, Maroons put up a good response, with lethal forward Fred Amaku scoring a first half hat trick. This took his goal tally to 14 this season.

Bashir Oni scored another goal for MYDA in the second half but Maroons held on to secure maximum points.

With results from the other games playing in their favor, Maroons moved to third place on 35 points, dislodging Kyetume FC (34 points) who lost 3-2 at home to Proline FC.

Maroons FC starting XI against MYDA FC (Photo by Maroons FC media department)

Maroons will travel to Mbarara City in the final league round to take on Nyamityobora FC who are also already relegated.

The top of the table clash between Kataka FC and Blacks Power ended goalless in Mbale and the two teams have 36 points ahead of the final matchday.

Kataka will be at home to Kyetume on the final day while Blacks Power in Lira will host Luweero United FC.

In the other games played on Thursday, Luweero United kept their survival hopes alive with a 2-1 derby win over neighbors Ndejje University FC.

With Proline winning 3-2 at Kyetume, Ndejje University dropped into the relegation zone on 23 points and will now need to beat Kitara on the final day.

Kitara FC confirmed their stay in the FUFA Big League with a 2-1 win over Calvary FC at Masindi Stadium.

The win took Kitara to 5th place on 27 points, moving one place and point above Calvary FC.