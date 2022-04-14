Jinja Fun Rugby 7’s Festival:
- Good Friday, 15th April 2022
- At Dam Waters Rugby Club, City
- Entry fee: 5000/= per head
The much-anticipated Jinja Fun Rugby Sevens Festival is set to return to Uganda’s rugby calendar come Good Friday, April 15, 2022, for its 17th edition.
The long-awaited tournament is expected to take place at Dam Waters Rugby Club in Jinja on Good Friday.
This event which is designed to demystify and popularize the game of rugby around the country has this time taken the festival a notch higher by bringing on board Guinness Uganda, a brand that is synonymous with sports and the game of rugby in the country.
Elizabeth Mutamuliza (Guinness Brand Manager) emphasized their commitment to the game of rugby and Guinness’ new partnership with the Jinja Fun Rugby Festival that has been played since 2013.
“It comes as no surprise that we are part of the festival this year. Rugby is a core part of who we are as Guinness and a game that is generally enjoyed by our consumers. Our commitment to the sport is unwavering and this is the first of many tournaments that we are going to be a part of,” said Mutamuliza.
“The Jinja Rugby Sevens offers both the game of rugby and funfair. The objective for this is to make rugby fun and social. We have taken it from just competition, hence its now made of more,” she added.
Other activities at the festival will include a blood donation drive, medical check-ups, face painting, entertainment on the pitch with various artists, music dance groups, and standup comedy, among others.
This edition is expected to host 19 Men’s teams and eight Women’s teams from both Kenya and Uganda with winners from both the men’s and the women’s teams set to take home the winner’s trophy and medals.
In addition, the winning team in the women and men category will walk away with a cash prize of UGX1 million each.
Entry to the event is UGX5,000 per person.
Guinness’ involvement in the rugby festival comes as no surprise since the beer brand is known for its commitment to sports with football and rugby at the forefront.
Men’s Festival Teams:
1. Nakuru 7s
2. Kisumu 7s
3. Hippos 7s
4. Rams 7s
5. Ukraine 7s
6. J’akwo Pere 7s
7. Ambensolo 7s
8. Teso Keree 7s
9. Busia 7s
10. Nile 7s
11. Njeru 7s
12. Muhoozi 7s
13. Elephants 7s
14. Mambo Leo
15. Walukuba Rugby 7s
16. Pombe Cheaters
19. Beer Giants
20. Lwanga 7s
21. Russia 7s
22. Entebbe 7s
Women’s Festival Teams:
1. Entebbe Swans 7s
2. Mbale Ladies 7s
3. Lionesses
4. Sister Act
5. Ladybirds
6. Javelins
7. Dior
8. Eagles
9. Budondo Spec
10. Njeru Tornadoes
11. Bukaya Amazons
12. Walukuba Titans