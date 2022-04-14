Jinja Fun Rugby 7’s Festival:

Good Friday, 15 th April 2022

April 2022 At Dam Waters Rugby Club, City

Entry fee: 5000/= per head

The much-anticipated Jinja Fun Rugby Sevens Festival is set to return to Uganda’s rugby calendar come Good Friday, April 15, 2022, for its 17th edition.

The long-awaited tournament is expected to take place at Dam Waters Rugby Club in Jinja on Good Friday.

Heathens versus Pirates game

This event which is designed to demystify and popularize the game of rugby around the country has this time taken the festival a notch higher by bringing on board Guinness Uganda, a brand that is synonymous with sports and the game of rugby in the country.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza (Guinness Brand Manager) emphasized their commitment to the game of rugby and Guinness’ new partnership with the Jinja Fun Rugby Festival that has been played since 2013.

“It comes as no surprise that we are part of the festival this year. Rugby is a core part of who we are as Guinness and a game that is generally enjoyed by our consumers. Our commitment to the sport is unwavering and this is the first of many tournaments that we are going to be a part of,” said Mutamuliza.

Rugby fans are keen for the Jinja Rugby 7’s

“The Jinja Rugby Sevens offers both the game of rugby and funfair. The objective for this is to make rugby fun and social. We have taken it from just competition, hence its now made of more,” she added.

Other activities at the festival will include a blood donation drive, medical check-ups, face painting, entertainment on the pitch with various artists, music dance groups, and standup comedy, among others.

This edition is expected to host 19 Men’s teams and eight Women’s teams from both Kenya and Uganda with winners from both the men’s and the women’s teams set to take home the winner’s trophy and medals.

In addition, the winning team in the women and men category will walk away with a cash prize of UGX1 million each.

Entry to the event is UGX5,000 per person.

Guinness’ involvement in the rugby festival comes as no surprise since the beer brand is known for its commitment to sports with football and rugby at the forefront.

Men’s Festival Teams:

1. Nakuru 7s

2. Kisumu 7s

3. Hippos 7s

4. Rams 7s

5. Ukraine 7s

6. J’akwo Pere 7s

7. Ambensolo 7s

8. Teso Keree 7s

9. Busia 7s

10. Nile 7s

11. Njeru 7s

12. Muhoozi 7s

13. Elephants 7s

14. Mambo Leo

15. Walukuba Rugby 7s

16. Pombe Cheaters

19. Beer Giants

20. Lwanga 7s

21. Russia 7s

22. Entebbe 7s

Women’s Festival Teams:

1. Entebbe Swans 7s

2. Mbale Ladies 7s

3. Lionesses

4. Sister Act

5. Ladybirds

6. Javelins

7. Dior

8. Eagles

9. Budondo Spec

10. Njeru Tornadoes

11. Bukaya Amazons

12. Walukuba Titans