The Fufa Competitions Department has revealed dates for the 2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter finals.

Regional side Booma and Fufa Big League side Maroons get the last eight underway on Saturday April 23 in Masindi before the big showdown featuring Wakiso Giants and Vipers takes place a day later at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso.

On Monday April 25, SC Villa, nine time winners of the competition host BUL at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru before Mbarara City and Mbale Heroes complete the fixtures on Wednesday April 27 at Kakyeeka.

Full Fixtures – all games at 3pm

Saturday April 23

Booma vs Maroons – Masindi stadium

Sunday April 24

Wakiso Giants vs Vipers – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

Monday April 25

SC Villa vs BUL – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Wednesday April 27