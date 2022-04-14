FUFA Big League

Matchday 19

Kataka FC vs Blacks Power FC – Mbale Municipal Stadium| 4PM

Maroons FC vs MYDA FC – Prisons Ground, Luzira|4PM

Kitara FC vs Calvary FC – Masindi Stadium|4PM

Kyetume FC vs Proline FC – Nakisunga Ssaza Ground| 4PM

Luweero United FC vs Ndejje University| Kosovo Ground, Kasana| 4PM

The battle for promotion to next season’s Uganda Premier League is still tight with four teams in contention as the FUFA Big League hits the penultimate round.

With two rounds to go, Kataka FC, Blacks Power FC, Kyetume FC and Maroons FC all have the chance to finish within the three promotion slots.

The biggest fixture on matchday 19 pits Kataka FC against Blacks Power in a top of the table clash. The results from this game will hugely impact on where either side will finish at the end of the season.

Both Kataka and Blacks Power have 35 points apiece heading into Thursday’s clash at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Blacks Power team at the Akii Bua Memorial Stadium, Lira

Visiting Blacks Power will however have a mountain challenge to climb as they seek to condemn Kataka to their first defeat at home this season.

The Mbale based side has been found guilty of mistreating visiting teams on different occasions with the most recent incident coming against Calvary FC who were denied entrance to the stadium an hour prior to kickoff.

Action between Kataka (yello) and Ndejje University [Credit: Ndejje University FC Media]

After today’s game, Kataka will end the season with another home fixture against Kyetume FC who are also still in contention for promotion.

In the other games to be played on Thursday, Proline visit Nakisunga Ssaza Ground fighting for survival, this being their final game.

Joshua Okiror of Proline in action against Nyamityobora (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Anything short of victory could see the Lugogo based outfit relegated to join MYDA FC and Nyamityobora as the three teams to suffer the drop.

Kyetume also must win today to keep their promotion chasing hopes alive. The Slaughters are just a point behind Kataka and Blacks Power.

Maroons FC in 4th place on 32 points welcome already relegated MYDA FC in Luzira and victory will keep them believing ahead of the final Matchday.

The Prison Warders will seek to secure maximum points and hope results from the other games play in their favor.

The Luweero derby between Luweero United and Ndejje University is a relegation six pointer with the two sides still engulfed in the survival fight.

The University side is 7th on the log with 23 points, one ahead of Luweero United who are just above the relegation zone because of a better goal difference than Proline FC.

Kitara FC in 6th position with 24 points need at least a point against Calvary FC to guarantee their safety if Proline win at Kyetume.