University Football League

Wednesday Result

University of Kisubi (UNIK) 0-2 MUBS

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) made a perfect start to the new season, securing maximum points off University of Kisubi in their opening game.

The two-time winners made their intentions clear by easing past University of Kisubi thanks to a 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Action between University of Kisubi and MUBS (Credit: John Batanudde)

Stuart Magumba and Sharif Ssengendo scored a goal each in the first half to guide the Nakawa based side to victory.

Magumba opened the scores as early as the 6th minute, finishing from close range while Ssengendo doubled the advantage two minutes before the break with a ferocious strike.

MUBS now lead group B with 3 points ahead of Nkumba University and Muni University who face off on Thursday.