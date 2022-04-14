FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday Results

She Corporate FC 1-1 Rines SS WFC

Olila High School WFC 1-0 Uganda Martyrs WFC

She Corporate FC failed to collect maximum points off bottom placed Rines SS WFC as the two teams faced off on Wednesday at MUBS Arena, Nakawa.

The Sharks took the lead through Favor Nambatya who converted from the spot in the 29th minute after Shakira Nalule fouled Ronah Regina Nantege in the box.

However, their wastefulness came back to haunt when resilient Rines got the equalizer in the second half through substitute Yuster Kayesu.

It should be noted that even in the first round, She Corporate failed to beat Rines at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium with the game ending goalless.

She Corporate remain top of the log on 25 points while the point earned moved Rines off the base off the table to 9th place with 7 points.

In the other game played on Wednesday, Olila High School WFC stunned Uganda Martyrs WFC at Soroti Stadium to put an end to their impressive run.

Leading goal scorer Grace Aluka converted from the spot in the first half to guide Olila to victory and remain 5th with 15 points while Uganda Martyrs WFC dropped to 3rd place on 19 points.