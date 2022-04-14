The football draws for the 2022 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) were held on Wednesday, 13th April at the body’s headquarters in Old Kampala – Mengo, Kampala city.

USSSA president Patrick Okanya, treasurer Justus Mugisha, general secretary Mugisa and other officials attended the draws.

In pool A, the reigning champions St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende are joined by Buremba Secondary School, Bugangari Secondary School, Mpigi Mixed, Fort Portal Secondary School, St Francis Karonga, Lake side Masese and a later comer school, 5.

Group B:

Hosts Mvara Secondary School are in group B alongside Sironko Parents, Kitgum Comprehensive, Kabalega Secondary School, Kayunga Light college, Amugu Secondary School, Old Kampala Secondary School and later comer 7.

Group C:

Ten time champions Kibuli SS are in the same group C with Mpigi regional champions Royal Giant, a side skippered by Ronald Kaye.

Others are; High Light SS, West Ville, Rushoroza, Ibanda Secondary School, Arengesiep and late comer 4.

Royal Giants High School (Credit: David Isabirye)

Group D:

Standard High School was the top seeded team in group D.

Other group D team are; Kotido Secondary School, Mukono Kings, Gulu Secondary School, Tororo High Light, Ngora High Secondary School, Bubangizi Secondary School and late comer 6.

Group E:

2018 champions Buddo Secondary School are in group E with St Augustine S.S, Aloet Parents, debutants St Andrews Kaggwa – Gombe High, Gods Hope Secondary School, Nyamitanga Secondary School as well as two late comers 1 and 8.

Group F:

Masaka based St Henry’s Kitovu was the top seeded group in pool F with Dokolo Progressive, Kihihi High School, Toggo Secondary School, Kawempe Royal, Bukedea district representative Amus College School, late-comer 3 and 9.

Group G:

In group G; Jinja Progressive, Teso college Aloet, St Jude Masaka,

Mbale Progressive, Kayunga’s St Potiano Ngando S.S, Nile High Odia and two late-comers 2 and 10.

Group H:

Group H has Jinja Secondary School (winners in 2017), Kawempe Muslim, Janan Secondary School, Numasa Secondary School, St John Bosco, Boston High –Mpala, Kabwohe Secondary School and late-comer 11.

The games will be hosted in the West Nile region district of Arua between 18th and 30th April 2022.

The tournament was not played in 2020 and 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Previous Winners since 1986: