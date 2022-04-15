Result

Gaddafi 0-2 BUL FC

BUL FC moved to third place on the UPL table after dispatching hosts Gaddafi 2-0 in the early kick off on the last day of match day twenty five.

Hilary Onek and Jerome Kirya scored in either half to hand the self-proclaimed Jinja money team the deserved win.

Onek connected with Ibrahim Mugulusi’s corner kick in the 13th minute and Kirya wrapped up the win with a sucker punch with eleven minutes to the final whistle.

But Alex Isabirye’s side had to endure over thirty minutes with a man less after defender Douglas Muganga was sent off for a second bookable offence.

BUL are now on 44 points leapfrogging URA who lost to Vipers 3-0 ahead of their next encounter against second placed KCCA next week.

Gaddafi drops to 10th with 28 points and next in line for them is a trip to Kitende to face leaders Vipers on April 20.