Friday April 15, 2022

Gaddafi Arena, Jinja 4pm

BUL FC could be without up to four players when they visit cross city rivals Gaddafi on Friday.

Walter Ochora, Ibrahim Kazindula, Simon Peter Oketch, Fred Gwoto and Saidi Keni have all been ruled out for the visitors who aim to win and keep hopes of finishing in the top four.

Alex Isabirye admits those will be key misses but has a good squad to pick from.

“Sadly, we shall miss over five players but we have a big squad and we believe whoever will be chosen will do a good job,” he started. “It will be a tough game against a side and players that know each other but am confident we shall be the winners on the day,” he added.

Currently 5th with 42 points, avoiding defeat will see BUL FC leapfrog Express in 4th place while 10th placed Gaddafi will move to 8th position if they win.

The first round fixture at Bugembe ended in a 1-1 draw with Richard Ayiko’s late goal cancelling out Alex Kitaata’s first half strike.