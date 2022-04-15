CANA Zone IV Swimming Championship 2022 (Lusaka, Zambia)

Day 1 (Selected Results):

Uganda had a brave start during day one of the 2022 CANA Zone IV Swimming Championship at the Lusaka Olympic Swimming pool, Lusaka city, Zambia.

Team Uganda recorded four medals during the first day of action.

L-R: Donald Rukare, Kirabo Namutebi and Eng Peter Ssebanakitta show off their medals

Olympian Kirabo Namutebi scooped gold in the women 50M breaststroke competition of 17 to 29 year olds.

Namutebi, set a new national record and personal best timing with 33:29 to take gold.

25 year-old Zambian Paljk Tilka won silver with a timing of 33:66.

The third placed swimmer with a bronze was South African Christine Mbite (18 years old) with a timing of 34:97.

50 Meter (Breaststroke) – Men 45 & Over 50:

Uganda got two medals in the 50M breaststroke men for the 45 and 50 years above category.

Eng. Peter Ssebanakitta, 65, won silver with 46:33 as IOC member Donald Rukare (53 years old) scooped bronze with 50:33.

The winner was Zambia’s Chris Daka (51 years old) with an impressive time of 42:50.

Uganda’s flag at the Lusaka Oympics Swimming Arena

Other Ugandans:

Swagiah Mubiru nearly made it to the medal bracket with a 4th place finish during the 15-16 age 50M breastroke (women) event with a timing of 36:75.

Angolan Nhara Fernandes won the race with 36:14 ahead of Zimbabwean Vhenekai Dhemba (36:34) and South Africa’s Amber Olsen (36:60).

In the 17-29 age category, Tendo Mukalazi was fourth with a personal best timing of 30:56 finishing behind winner Matthew Lawrence from Mozambique (28:54), Zimbabwe’s Cory Werett (29:82) and Seychelles’ Joshua Miller (30:07).

Uganda’s female master’s swimmer Patience Birungi, 47, finished fourth in the 50M breaststroke of 45 to 50 years and over category with the timing of 1:21:50.

Ana Araujo from Mozambique took gold with 48:12. Zambian duo of Antonia Weltin and Tembo Banda Chiluba took silver and bronze respectively with 48:67 and 1:03:50 times respectively.

Barak Otieno and Malcom Nahamya raced in the 14 and under category 800M freestyle, finishing 13th and 16th respectively.

In the 12 and Under 50M breastroke, Mary Suubi finished 12th, followed by Alexis Akol in the 13th position in a race that drew 17 swimmers.

Karimah Katemba was 9th in the 13-14 age category of the 50M women breaststroke out of 19 swimmers.

Nathan Nsereko was 8th out of 18 swimmers in the 50M breaststroke men (13-14 age bracket).

Day day continued on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.