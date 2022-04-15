To many, the title race in the Uganda Premier is as good as done given the nine-point gap between leaders Vipers and second placed KCCA but in football, it’s only over until it is mathematically impossible.

A win for Vipers will surely end the title race while victory for KCCA could rekindle their fading title hopes but which players would combine to make an unstoppable force?

Ismael Kiyonga makes his choices based on this season and current form with the Venoms dominant.

Fabien Mutombora starts in goal despite not being at his best throughout but he has been better than Derrick Ochan and Benjamin Ochan who have shared responsibility almost equally so far.

Both teams have lacked consistency at right back with Paul Willa suffering an injury while Innocent Wafula lost the form he started the season with.

That means Hassan Jurua take the right back slot while Herbert Achai is an overwhelming choice at left back edging out Disan Galiwango who has only played much after the ‘departure’ of Aziz Kayondo.

Halid Lwaliwa partners teammate Livingstone Mulondo at centre-back, while the midfield is two-thirds Vipers with Bobosi Byaruhanga and Bright Anukani joining KCCA’s Ashraf Mugume – arguably the best player at Lugogo along with Achai.

But the attack is all Vipers – perhaps unsurprisingly given KCCA’s lack of a consistent striker this season- with Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Manzoki and Milton Karisa making up the front three.

The Combined KCCA – Vipers XI: Mutombora (GK), Jurua, Achai, Lwaliwa, Mulondo, Fadiga, Bobosi, Anukani, Sentamu, Manzoki and Karisa