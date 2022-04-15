Result

Onduparaka 1-0 SC Villa

Muhammad Shaban scored a first half winner to earn Onduparaka a vital win over fellow strugglers SC Villa in their bid to remain in the Uganda Premier League.

The forward capitalised on a poor clearance from the Villa backline and his ambitious loop from distance beat goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige to send the home fans into frenzy.

Before that, the Jogoos appeared the better side with Benson Muhindo, Isaac Ogwang and Umar Lutalo offering a big threat in attack.

Shaban should have doubled the hosts’ lead before the break but shot over the bar after beating Bernard Agele to a long ball from his defence.

The visitors were forced into a change with Kibirige getting off injured for Joseph Yiga at the start of the second half.

The Jogoos later made attacking changes with Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Travis Mutyaba all thrown on in search for a leveller.

Sadam Masereka nearly put the game level in the 78th minute but goalie Mathias Muwanga tipped the ball over the bar.

The hosts also had chance on the counter to extend the lead but were thwarted by Yiga but that didn’t matter as the Caterpillars held on for all points that lift them to 8th on the log with 30 points.

SC Villa remain 12th with 25 points, just one above the red zone.

Their next game is at home against Mbarara City next week in another relegation six pointer while Onduparaka will visit Express FC at Wankulukuku.