Friday April 15, 2022

Green Light stadium, Arua 4pm

A fortnight after eliminating Onduparaka from the Stanbic Uganda Cup, SC Villa return to the Green Light stadium to face the Caterpillars in the league.

The two sides are not safe from the drop but it’s the Jogoos that want the game more as they are just one point above relegation zone despite sitting in 12th place.

Onduparaka who seem to have picked form at the right moment are 10th with two points.

Unlike SC Villa who lost their last outing to rivals Express FC 2-1, the Caterpillars are buoyed by a 4-1 demolition of Police which was their third win on the bounce in the league.

They will hope the form of forwards Muhammad Shaban and Norman Ojik is maintained against the Jogoos who are usually resilient at the back as observed in their 1-0 cup win.

SC Villa will be without anchor-man Amir Kakomo for accumulation of bookings and his place could probably be filled by Davis Sekajja, Ali Bayo and Ibrahim Sadam Juma.

SC Villa won the reverse fixture at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru and doing the double over Ondu for the third time.

Match Facts