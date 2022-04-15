Uganda Revenue Football Club has confirmed the sacking of four coaches with just five games remaining to end the current campaign.

Former team captain Simeon Masaba who has been the first assistant, Robert Mukasa (second assistant), goalkeeper coach Billy Kiggundu and physical trainer Edward Ssali.

Shockingly, Head Coach Sam Timbe stays with the club confirming new additions to work with him will be named in the near future.

“The Club can today announce that Simeon Masaba (Assistant Coach), Robert Mukasa (Assistant Coach), Billy Kiggundu (Goalkeeper coach) and Edward Ssali alias Biano (Physical trainer) have been relieved of their duties….,” read part of the statement released on the club website on Friday.

Four technical team members have been relieved of their duties.



We would like to wish them all the very best of luck for the future.#URAFC #OneTeamOneDream — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) April 15, 2022

“Sam Timbe will remain at the club and will continue serving his role as the Head Coach.”

Chairman Dr Micah Gaalya said: “While the past few weeks have been disappointing in terms of results, they should not conceal all the hard work they have done for the club. I have enjoyed working with them and regret that things have not worked out as we had envisaged.”

Kiggundu, Mukasa and Masaba (two stints) have been at the club for longer while Ssali joined at the start of the 2020/21 season.

The four-time league winners were expected to put up a stiff title challenge this campaign but have disappointed – sit 3rd on the table with 43 points, a whole 12 behind leaders Vipers.

Next on menu for Timbe will be a trip to Lugogo to face Police who also parted ways with long serving tactician Abdallah Mubiru.