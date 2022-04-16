Result

KCCA 1-2 Vipers

Vipers rallied from a goal down to beat second placed KCCA 2-1 in a top of the table clash at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Ceaser Manzoki and Milton Karisa goals cancelled out an early opener from Denis Iguma to open a 12-point gap at the summit and literally end any title contest.

Iguma put the hosts in the driving seat in the sixth minute heading home Ashraf Mugume free kick.

Manzoki restored parity in similar fashion rising beyond Peter Magambo to meet Yunus Sentamu cross from the left.

At halftime, Morley Byekwaso threw on Davis Kasirye and Usama Arafat but it was the Venoms who made no change then that came out the better team after the break.

See more 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄



Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful 3pts secured on the road by the Venoms!!!



We Are The Venooooooooooms 💪#KCCAVIP | #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/lUurTZUp1g — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) April 16, 2022

They pinned KCCA in their own half with Manzoki coming close from a narrow angle and the KCCA defenders had to block a few shots before they could reach Benjamin Ochan.

However, the pressure paid off in the 60th minute when Manzoki set up Karisa who reacted faster than Herbert Achai to head the ball past Ochan.

Charles Lwanga and Yasser Mugerwa were brought on by Byekwaso in search for a leveller but Vipers remained fully in control of proceedings even when injured Siraje Sentamu went off for Musa Ssali who had a decent game.

With six games to play, Vipers are on 58 points and need seven points from the remaining possible 18 to clinch title number five.

KCCA remain second on 46 points, two ahead of their next opponents BUL who sit third.

Vipers next game is at home against newcomers Gaddafi next week.