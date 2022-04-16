Saturday April 16, 2022

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

KCCA host rivals Vipers in a top of the table clash they must win if they are to keep hopes of winning the league this season are to be kept alive.

The two sides are separated by a whole nine points with Vipers at the top with 56 points with only seven games left to play either.

Sadat Happy Anaku celebrates after scoring past Vipers’ goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora at Kitende. Match ended 2-2 Credit: John Batanudde

A win or draw for the Venoms will surely end the race although mathematically, they will be required to gain more points.

Morley Byekwaso whose side has won just once in the past five games and drew their most recent game with Arua Hill at Lugogo believes playing at home give his side advantage.

Morley Byekwaso Credit: John Batanudde

“It will definitely be a tough game,” Byekwaso told the club website. “We know we have the home advantage and we have to use it,” he added.

They are coming to our home and we need to make it very difficult for them here. We were close in the first leg and they snatched a point at the end of the game but that is in the past. They are table leaders and have a nine point gap; we know if we are to cut their lead then we have to win against them. Morley Byekwaso, KCCA coach

Marcelo Cardoso, the assistant to Roberto Oliviera at Vipers anticipates a tough clash but played ‘mind’ games by insisting it’s the Kasasiro under pressure to win.

“We have a strong match against KCCA FC tomorrow. Of course at this stage, they know how we play & we know their team too.” said assistant coach Marcelo Cardoso.

Marcelo Cardoso

We are developing our strategy to approach this match in the best way possible in order to get a good result. It’s very important to say that for us to have a good result isn’t a victory of course we want to win all the matches but to win a league, we have to play with results. Marcelo Cardoso, Vipers assistant coach

Team News

The hosts are without injured Julius Poloto, Gift Ali and Patrick Kaddu in addition to long term casualties Geoffrey Wasswa, Emmanuel Wasswa and Brian Kayanja.

Poloto and Gift Ali are injured Credit: John Batanudde

They however have Usama Arafat back in the squad after he missed the goalless draw with Arua Hill due to suspension.

Vipers are to miss the services of experienced Burundi custodian Fabien Mutombora with Derrick Kiggundu expected to step in.

Yunus Sentamu is congragulated by Vipers’ head coach Robert Oliveria

Paul Willa is also out of the game but good news is that Sentamus Yunus and Siraje are available after limping off in their last outing at URA.

Match Facts

There have been 33 league meetings between the two sides with Vipers winning 13. [L11, D9].