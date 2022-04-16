Uganda Cranes Regional Tour

Saturday, 16th April 2022

Kampala Region Select 1-3 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes registered a 3-1 win over Kampala Select Team in the Region Tour game played on Saturday at St. Mbaga Major Seminary, Ggaba.

The Regional Tours for the Uganda Senior National Football Team are proudly sponsored by Nile Special.

Hakim Kiwanuka scored a brace while Martin Kizza added the other to guide the National Team to victory.

Denis Olara got the consolation for Kampala Region Select Team ten minutes to time.

Uganda Cranes were so dominant in the opening stanza with the front trio that had Kizza, Kiwanuka, and Farouk Miya posing questions to the Kampala Region Select backline.

The first attempt at goal came in the 6th minute from Joseph Marvin Youngman when he opted to go for a ferocious strike just after the centre line but goalkeeper Ronald Kabirinage was equal to the effort.

The Kampala Region goalkeeper nearly gifted Kiwanuka six minutes later after fumbling with the ball but he recovered to deny the former.

Kiwanuka was however well stationed in the 20th minute to head home from Farouk Miya’s well-delivered corner kick.

Seven minutes later, Kizza doubled Cranes’ advantage, when his strike at the edge of the box slipped through the goalkeeper’s hands to find the back of the net.

Kampala Region Select Team nearly pulled one back through lanky forward Solomon Walusimbi but he was unlucky. His low drive was parried away by goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi only to ricochet off the goal post before going out.

In the 38th minute, the duo of Kiwanuka and Miya once again combined to deliver the third goal for Uganda Cranes and the former’s second on the day.

Moses Aliro won a free kick from the right flank and Miya once again delivered well finding Kiwanuka in the area who headed home at the near post to give Uganda Cranes a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime.

At the start of the second half, Kampala Region Select Team coach Michael Lukyamuzi made three changes calling off Lam Dew, Jamir Muhusin and John Ben Nakibinge for Bruno Mukwaya, Mike Mbuga and Albert Kitenge.

There was realistic improvement for the home side and indeed contained Uganda Cranes denying them the chance to add any goal in the second half.

Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic alias Micho also made changes bringing on Sharik Ssaka, Ezra Kaye Kizito, Emmanuel Mukisa and Michael Siwu for Miya, Kiwanuka, Kizza and Aliro.

With ten minutes to the end, Kampala Region got its consolation through Olara who ran behind Musa Ramathan to slot past onrushing goalkeeper Alionzi.

Micho indicated the two games played including the one against Buganda Masaza Select Team on Friday helped him to create a bigger pool for Uganda Cranes’ upcoming engagements.

“We mainly considered players from the FUFA Big League to widen the pool that will help us in getting the team for CHAN Qualifiers. The two games played have been a big test to these players and several positives have been picked,” he said.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI: Nafian Alionzi, Brian Mato, Derrick Ndahiro, Joseph Bright Vuni, Musa Ramathan, Joseph Marvin Youngman, Martin Kizza , James Begisa, Hakim Kiwanuka, Farouk Miya, Moses Aliro

Substitutes: James Wokorach, Ivan Serubiri, Michael Siwu, Ezra Kaye Kizito, Emmanuel Mukisa, Francis Odongo, Sabir Andama, Clinton Kamugisha, Michael Siwu, Steven Namisi, Sharif Ssaka

Kampala Region Select Starting XI: Ronald Kabirinage, Edward Masembe, Morris Makanga, Lam Dew, Garvin Mubutu, Jamir Muhusin, Juma Kasozi, Solomon Wafula, Tevin Kyeyune, Denis Olara, John Ben Nakibinge

Substitutes: Michael Okiria, Isham Kibirige, Ivan Kamoga, Alvin Birungi, Alex Mawanda, Bruno Mukwaya, Julius Magu, Farouk Ssekayi, Hamza Lutaaya, Shem Juuko, Mike Mbuga, Albert Kitenge, Junior Luben Lubwama, Dan Kazibwe, Issac Ofoywroth