The Singleton Match play Golf Challenge 2022:

Round of 32 (Saturday, April 16)

At Entebbe Club

The third round of the ever interesting Singleton match play golf challenge will take center stage on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the par 71 Entebbe club.

Thirty-two (32) pairs shall be competing for 16 slots at round four that will be played in May 2022.

Oscar Semawere & Marvin Kagoro takes on Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan with tee-off at noon.

At 12:10 PM; Steven Kitamirike & Daniel Kalimuzo shall face off Lony Akena alongside FUFA legal member Geoffrey Odur.

Geoffrey Odur Ojok swinging off (Credit: David Isabirye)

The mixed pair of Patricia Nakasi & Berna Musanabera will play with Colin Talemwa & Andrew Atuhaire at 12:20 PM.

This match will be followed by Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matisko playing with Ashvin Kananathan against husband Charles Kagombe and wife Edrea Kagombe at 12:30 PM.

Ten minutes later, Alex Mukasa & James Orima will face off with Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere.

At 12:50 PM, the all-female pair of Peace Kabasweka & Shiela Kensiime will play William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga.

Driving off at 1:00 PM will be Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira against Richard Oloka & Joel Nagaba.

The final sets of Patrick Kagoro & Fred Kasumba against Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore will tee off at 1:10 PM.

The rest of the field will play in the subsidiary category.

The championship is proudly sponsored by Singleton, Case Medical Services, RwandAir, DSTV, NCBA, Riders Lounge and Motorola.

The 19th hole experience will be culture style.

Round Three Draw:

Colin Talemwa & Andrew Vs Patricia Nakasi & Berna Musanabera

Peace Kabasweka & Shiela Kensiime Vs William Bizibu & Alex Kazenga

Patrick Kagoro & Fred Kasumba Vs Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore

Steven Kitamirike & Daniel Kalimuzo Vs Lony Akena & Geoffrey Odur

Alex Mukasa & James Orima Vs Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere

Oscar Semawere & Marvin Kagoro Vs Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan

Moses Matisko & Ashvin Kananathan Vs Charles Kagombe and Edrea Kagombe

Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira Vs Richard Oloka & Joel Nagaba

Round two main event results: