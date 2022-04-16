The Singleton Match play Golf Challenge 2022:
- Round of 32 (Saturday, April 16)
- At Entebbe Club
The third round of the ever interesting Singleton match play golf challenge will take center stage on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the par 71 Entebbe club.
Thirty-two (32) pairs shall be competing for 16 slots at round four that will be played in May 2022.
Oscar Semawere & Marvin Kagoro takes on Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan with tee-off at noon.
At 12:10 PM; Steven Kitamirike & Daniel Kalimuzo shall face off Lony Akena alongside FUFA legal member Geoffrey Odur.
The mixed pair of Patricia Nakasi & Berna Musanabera will play with Colin Talemwa & Andrew Atuhaire at 12:20 PM.
This match will be followed by Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matisko playing with Ashvin Kananathan against husband Charles Kagombe and wife Edrea Kagombe at 12:30 PM.
Ten minutes later, Alex Mukasa & James Orima will face off with Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere.
At 12:50 PM, the all-female pair of Peace Kabasweka & Shiela Kensiime will play William Bizibu and Alex Kazenga.
Driving off at 1:00 PM will be Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira against Richard Oloka & Joel Nagaba.
The final sets of Patrick Kagoro & Fred Kasumba against Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore will tee off at 1:10 PM.
The rest of the field will play in the subsidiary category.
The championship is proudly sponsored by Singleton, Case Medical Services, RwandAir, DSTV, NCBA, Riders Lounge and Motorola.
The 19th hole experience will be culture style.
Round Three Draw:
- Colin Talemwa & Andrew Vs Patricia Nakasi & Berna Musanabera
- Peace Kabasweka & Shiela Kensiime Vs William Bizibu & Alex Kazenga
- Patrick Kagoro & Fred Kasumba Vs Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore
- Steven Kitamirike & Daniel Kalimuzo Vs Lony Akena & Geoffrey Odur
- Alex Mukasa & James Orima Vs Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere
- Oscar Semawere & Marvin Kagoro Vs Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan
- Moses Matisko & Ashvin Kananathan Vs Charles Kagombe and Edrea Kagombe
- Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira Vs Richard Oloka & Joel Nagaba
Round two main event results:
- Sean Kinsella & Dejan Stephanovic Vs Patrick Ndase & Philemon Akatuhurira 7/5
- William Bizibu & Alex Kazenga 2-1 Vs Robert Busingye & Innocent Nahabwe
- Colin Talemwa & Andrew Athuhaire 1UP Vs Sharon Musimenta & Lillian Koowe
- Duncan Karugaba & Vincent Asiimwe Vs Brian Cable & James O’Sullivan 2/1
- Patricia Nakasi & Berna Musanabera 7/6 Vs Charity Tushabomwe & Victoria Bagaaya
- Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore 5/3 Vs Hillary Ndugutsye & Morris Ongwech
- Peter Kawumi & Martin Nsubuga Vs Steven Kitamirike & Daniel Kalimuzo 2UP
- Lony Akena & Geoffrey Odur 6/5 Vs John Kato & Hassan Kiyemba
- Albert Gitta & Herbert Olowo Vs Oscar Semawere & Marvin Kagoro 6/5
- Alex Mukasa & James Orima 3/2 Vs Ashraf Ssekajja & Caroline Karungi
- James Eyul & Josef Salani Vs Richard Oloka & Joel Nagaba 4/3
- Ernest Rukundo & Ancel Tumwesigye Vs Peace Kabasweka & Shiela Kesiime 1 UP
- Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere (1st Half play off) Vs Andrew Baguma & Peter Apell
- Moses Matisko & Ashvin Kananathan 2UP Vs Micheal Monne & Samson Agamile
- Charles Kagombe & Edrea Kagombe 1 UP Vs Charles Kabunga & Bridget Basiima
- Patrick Kagoro & Fred Kasumba (Walk-over) Godlive Nayebare & John Sekyanzi