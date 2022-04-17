Results

ES Setif 0-0 Esperance

Petro de Luanda 2-1 Sundowns

Al Ahly 2-1 Raja Casablanca

CR Belouizdad 0-1 Wydad Casablanca

Holders Al Ahly took a slight advantage in the first leg of their quarter final in the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League edging visitors Raja Casablanca 2-1 in Cairo.

The record winners scored through Amr El Solia and Hussein El Shahaat in the first half while the Moroccans consolation came through Mohamed Zrida at the stroke of half time.

El Solia had a chance to bag a brace but missed from the spot in the second half with Raja defender Marouane Hadhoudi sent off for handling a goal bound ball.

See more First-leg: ✅



Here are the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL quarter-finals results! 👇 pic.twitter.com/UVtS0cuB2t — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 17, 2022

Despite playing with ten men for more than half an hour, Raja held on to keep the tie evenly poised.

In Luanda, hosts Petro de Luanda edged 2016 champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 rallying from a goal down.

Lyle Lakay had given Sundowns the lead in the sixth minute, but skipper Tiago Azulao levelled matters for Petro before Yano scored the winner at the stroke of halftime.

In Algiers, 10-man Wydad Casablanca picked an important 1-0 win over hosts CR Belouizdad with Congolese Guy Mpeza scoring the winner two minutes into the second half.

Elsewhere, ES Setif and Tunisian giants Esperance played to a goalless draw.