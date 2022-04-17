1st Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games (Athletics):

Gold: Busitema University

Busitema University Silver: Kisii University

Kisii University Bronze: Kyambogo University

Kyambogo University 4 th : Makerere University

Makerere University 5th: Maseno University

Busitema University won the overall athletics title during the 2022 Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women games held at King George IV memorial stadium, Tororo on Holy Saturday.

Kenya’s Kisii University took second place and Kyambogo University settled for third place to claim bronze.

Makerere University and Maseno University (Kenya) were fourth and fifth respectively.

The Relay event during the 2022 FEAUS Women Games at King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo

Events:

Busitema won 3000m (Phiona Akino with 13:06:81), 15000m (Merad Atim – 5:27:50), 4x100m relay, 800m (Merad Atim – 2:26:31) and 400m (Zaina Nuka – 59:09).

Kisii University’s Sharon Chepkwemoi was outstanding in Javelin with a thrown distance of 27.15 m ahead of teammate Judith Cheruyot (24.66m).

Chepkwemoi was also outstanding in shot put with 8.88m executed ahead of Maseno University’s Dorcus Akinyi (6.90m) and Kisii’s Judith Cheruyot (6.90m).

The dominant Chepkwemoi also won the Discus event with a thrown distance of 20.72m ahead of Kyambogo University’s Pamela Anguparu (18.90m).

Anguparu posted 9.43m to win the Tripple Jump.

A lady racing for a long jump

The Long Jump was dominated by Kisii University. Juliet Wafula jumped 4:04m to claim gold ahead of teammate Emmaculate Kosgei (3:97m) and Kyambogo University’s Pamela Anguruparu (3:93m).

100m was won by Anguparu with a time of 12:90 seconds ahead of Kisii’s Juliet Wafula (13:00) and Busitema University’s Irene Achieng.

She also won the 200m event with 26:00 seconds ahead of Zaina Nuka (26:12) and Makerere University’s Peace Oromo (27:18).

These games climax on Easter Sunday with the completion of Netball, Soccer and Handball.

Women athletes getting set to take part in the 2022 FEAUS Women Games at King George IV Memorial Stadium Tororo

Completed disciplines:

Makerere University has so far won Chess, woodball, Rugby and Table Tennis.

Kyambogo University clinched the Scrabble title.

Kenya’s United States International University (USIU) – Africa clinched gold in basketball and Swimming.

Swimming was held at the Rock Hotel in Tororo district.

These games mark the first edition of the Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women games.

They were officially opened by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation) Hon. John Mulimba on Holy Saturday.

Hon. Mulimba represented the First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education & Sports.

On the eve of the game (Good Friday), there was a gender round table forum with rich discussions on how to break the gender bias and inequality during sports events.