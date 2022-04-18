The second edition of the NCBA Serena Junior Golf Championship was held successfully at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa course in Kigo over the Easter weekend.

A total of 101 children took part in the three-day championship that teed off with a parents-children interactive session on Good Friday.

Junior golfers show off their trophies won at the 2022 NCBA Junior Golf Championship at Serena, Kigo

Junior male and female golfers from host country Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Great Britain, Germany, United States of America (USA), Norway, India and China healthily competed in the various age groups from 6 to 18 years.

The tournament returned after a two year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the entire world in 2020 and 2021.

Marvin Kagoro with daugter Keisha Kagoro

15-18 (Boys):

Uganda Junior national team captain Godfrey Nsubuga won the boys’ 15-18 years’ category with 79, 75 (154) over two rounds.

Another Junior team national team player Reagan Akena was runners up 79, 77 (156) on countdown ahead of Tanzanian Garv Chadha 76, 80 (156).

Great Britain’s Aryan Aggarwal was fourth with 83 and 79 (162).

13-14 Boys:

In the 13-14 years’ category, Charles Jjunju came top with 84, 78 (162) ahead of Kenyan Kimani Gicheru 85, 80 (165) and another Ugandan, Nathan Mujomba Carolan 91, 79 (170).

12 Years (Boys):

Kenyan Harish Shashwat won the 12 years cluster with 81 and 74 (155) ahead of Ephraim Mugisha 98, 97 (195), Shaka Kariisa 109, 102 (211) and Indian Aman Ladak 119, 115 (234)

11 Years (Boys):

Kenya ensured a 1-2 finish in the boys’ 11 years’ category with Mwathi Gicheru championing after scoring 85, 80 (165) ahead of country-mate Aidan Gachora 88 and 87 (175).

Germany’s Phillipp Pirani finished third with 114, 99 (213) and Ugandan Larry S. Nshekanabo was fourth with 128, 110 (238).

10 Years (Boys)

Matsiko Banza (Uganda) won the 10 years’ boys category with 87, 86 (173) ahead of Kenya’s Chauhan Shay (Kenya) – 98, 98 (196).

Another Kenyan, Karani Gichohi came third with 106, 106 (212) and Norwegian Logan Biteete finished fourth with 116 and 116 (232).

9 Years (Boys):

Paulstar Kalenzi (Uganda) won the 9 years’ group (boys) after posting 86, 93 (179).

Kalenzi was better than another Ugandan, Jordan Van Rooyen 90, 93 (183) and Chinese national Shuhan Peng (Malaysia) 95, 103 (198)

Shaan Haris Kitunzi (Uganda) finished fourth in this group with 108 and 115 (223).

8 Years (Boys)

American Lewi Nebiyeleui Tilahun (USA) won the boys 8 years’ category with 53, 52 (105) ahead of Jethro Keith Kilinya (Uganda) 73, 71 (144).

Crowning ceremony for some of the boys at the NCBA Serena Junior Championship

7 years (Boys):

Liam Mubiru (Uganda) won the 7 year’s category with scores of 73 and 68 (141) ahead of Kenyan, Declan Nderitu Ndungu75, 67 (142) and South Sudan’s Emmanuel Wol 72, 70 (142).

6 Years & Under (Boys):

Dante Kawalya (Uganda) won the 6 years and below class with scores of 47, 53 (100) ahead of Kenyan, James Tino Macakiage 56 and 50 (106).

Dante Kawalya won the 6 years and below category

15 – 18 years (Girls):

Uganda Junior national team female player Frista Birabwa won the 15-18 years’ group with 94, 91 (185) ahead of South Africa’s Tokollo Dhlamini 94, 99 (193).

Another Uganda national team member Vivian Achen finished third with 98 and 97 (195)

13-14 Years (Girls):

In the 13-14 year’s group, Winnie Musuya (Uganda) won with 89, 83 (172) ahead of Wiltshire Keisha Kagoro 101 and 89 (190).

11-12 (Girls):

Kenyans dominated the 11-12 girls section. Audrey Gachora won the group with 79, 78 (157). Nkini Pasha came second 99, 91 (190) and Bianca Wanjiru was third with 112, 95 (207).

Powerful swing from a young girl

9-10 Years (Girls):

Kenya also ensured a 1-2 finish in the 9-10 category with Dave Bianca winning 48, 56 (104) as Malaika Kasio came second with 57 and 58 (115).

Zethu Mukisa (Uganda) was third with 59, 58 (117) as another Kenyan, Wamaitha Waithaka came fourth with 58, 61 (119)

8 Years & Under (Girls):

The winner of the 8 years and under category was Kenyan Ashley Gachora with 43 and 35 for a total of 78.

Gachora came ahead of Indian Aarna Mengi 42, 41 (83), Kenya’s Vianna Dave 55, 53 (108) and Ugandan, Hannah Matsiko 65, 57 (122).

Kin Karisa and Shaka Karisa walk on the course during the opening official practice round (Credit: Next Media)

NCBA Bank Uganda injected Shs. 40,000,000 in the organization of this tournament organized by Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa in conjunction with US Golf Kids.

Top performers:

15-18 (Boys):

Winner: Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) – 79, 75 (154)

Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) – 79, 75 (154) 1 st Runners up: Reagan Akena (Uganda) – 79, 77 (156) – Countback

Reagan Akena (Uganda) – 79, 77 (156) – Countback 2 nd Runners up: Garv Chadha (Tanzania) – 76, 80 (156)

Garv Chadha (Tanzania) – 76, 80 (156) 3rd Runners up: Aryan Aggarwal (Great Britain) – 83, 79 (162)

13-14 Boys:

Winner : Charles Jjunju (Uganda) – 84, 78 (162)

: Charles Jjunju (Uganda) – 84, 78 (162) 1 st Runners up: Kimani Gicheru (Kenya) – 85, 80 (165)

Kimani Gicheru (Kenya) – 85, 80 (165) 2 nd Runners up: Nathan Mujomba Carolan (Uganda) – 91, 79 (170)

Nathan Mujomba Carolan (Uganda) – 91, 79 (170) 3rd Runners up: Daniel Tumwebaze (Uganda) – 95, 94 (189)

12 Years (Boys):

Winner : Harish Shashwat (Kenya) – 81, 74 (155)

: Harish Shashwat (Kenya) – 81, 74 (155) 1 st Runners up: Ephraim Mugisha (Uganda) – 98, 97 (195)

Ephraim Mugisha (Uganda) – 98, 97 (195) 2 nd Runners up: Shaka Kariisa (Uganda) – 109, 102 (211)

Shaka Kariisa (Uganda) – 109, 102 (211) 3rd Runners up: Aman Ladak (India) – 119, 115 (234)

11 Years (Boys):

Winner: Mwathi Gicheru (Kenya) – 85, 80 (165)

Mwathi Gicheru (Kenya) – 85, 80 (165) 1 st Runners up: Aidan Gachora (Kenya) – 88, 87 (175)

Aidan Gachora (Kenya) – 88, 87 (175) 2 nd Runners up: Phillipp Pirani (Germany) – 114, 99 (213)

Phillipp Pirani (Germany) – 114, 99 (213) 3rd Runners up: Larry S. Nshekanabo (Uganda) – 128, 110 (238)

10 Years (Boys):

Winner: Matsiko Banza (Uganda) – 87, 86 (173)

Matsiko Banza (Uganda) – 87, 86 (173) 1 st Runners up : Chauhan Shay (Kenya) – 98, 98 (196)

: Chauhan Shay (Kenya) – 98, 98 (196) 2 nd Runners up: Karani Gichohi (Kenya) – 106, 106 (212)

Karani Gichohi (Kenya) – 106, 106 (212) 3rd Runners up: Logan Biteete (Norway) – 116, 116 (232)

9 Years (Boys):

Winner: Paulstar Kalenzi (Uganda) – 86, 93 (179)

Paulstar Kalenzi (Uganda) – 86, 93 (179) 1 st Runners up : Jordan Van Rooyen – 90, 93 (183)

: Jordan Van Rooyen – 90, 93 (183) 2 nd Runners up : Shuhan Peng (Malaysia) – 95, 103 (198)

: Shuhan Peng (Malaysia) – 95, 103 (198) 3rd Runners up: Shaan Haris Kitunzi (Uganda) – 108, 115 (223)

8 Years (Boys)

Winner: Lewi Nebiyeleui Tilahun (USA) – 53, 52 (105)

Lewi Nebiyeleui Tilahun (USA) – 53, 52 (105) 1st Runners up: Jethro Keith Kilinya (Uganda) – 73, 71 (144)

7 years (Boys):

Winner: Liam Mubiru (Uganda) – 73, 68 (141)

Liam Mubiru (Uganda) – 73, 68 (141) 1 st Runners up : Declan Nderitu Ndungu (Kenya) – 75, 67 (142)

: Declan Nderitu Ndungu (Kenya) – 75, 67 (142) 2nd Runners up: Emmanuel Wol (South Sudan) – 72, 70 (142)

6 Years & Under (Boys):

Winner: Dante Kawalya (Uganda) – 47, 53 (100)

Dante Kawalya (Uganda) – 47, 53 (100) 1st Runners up: James Tino Macakiage (Kenya) – 56, 50 (106)

Young female golfers with their trophies

15 – 18 years (Girls):

Winner: Frista Birabwa (Uganda) – 94, 91 (185)

Frista Birabwa (Uganda) – 94, 91 (185) 1 st Runners up : Tokollo Dhlamini (South Africa) – 94, 99 (193)

: Tokollo Dhlamini (South Africa) – 94, 99 (193) 2nd Runners up: Vivian Achen (Uganda) – 98, 97 (195)

13-14 Years (Girls):

Winner: Winnie Musuya (Uganda) – 89, 83 (172)

Winnie Musuya (Uganda) – 89, 83 (172) 1st Runners up: Wiltshire Keisha Kagoro – 101, 89 (190)

11-12 (Girls):

Winner: Audrey Gachora (Kenya) – 79, 78 (157)

Audrey Gachora (Kenya) – 79, 78 (157) 1 st Runners up: Nkini Pasha (Kenya) – 99, 91 (190)

Nkini Pasha (Kenya) – 99, 91 (190) 2nd Runners up: Bianca Wanjiru (Kenya) – 112, 95 (207)

9-10 Years (Girls):

Winner: Dave Bianca (Kenya) – 48, 56 (104)

Dave Bianca (Kenya) – 48, 56 (104) 1 st Runners up: Malaika Kasio (Kenya) – 57, 58 (115)

Malaika Kasio (Kenya) – 57, 58 (115) 2 nd Runners up: Zethu Mukisa (Uganda) – 59, 58 (117)

Zethu Mukisa (Uganda) – 59, 58 (117) 3rd Runners up: Wamaitha Waithaka (Kenya) – 58, 61 (119)

8 Years & Under (Girls):

Winner: Ashley Gachora (Kenya) – 43, 35 (78)

Ashley Gachora (Kenya) – 43, 35 (78) 1 st Runners up : Aarna Mengi (India) – 42, 41 (83)

: Aarna Mengi (India) – 42, 41 (83) 2 nd Runners up: Vianna Dave (Kenya) – 55, 53 (108)

Vianna Dave (Kenya) – 55, 53 (108) 3rd Runners up: Hannah Matsiko (Uganda) – 65, 57 (122)