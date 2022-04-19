1st Mbarara Annual Qadh Run:

Sunday, 15 th May 2022

Start & Finish points: Global High School, Mbarara City (Starting time: 8 am)

Global High School, Mbarara City (Starting time: 8 am) Theme: Offering a helping hand in the construction of the Muslim centre & Qadh’s Residence

*Tickets cost 20,000/= per head for a running vest

Marathons, half marathons and runs are a proven tool of mass mobilization for human resource.

Such events have been used time immemorial to rally numbers together and work towards achieving common objectives at hand as well as the crucial exercising of the general body to keep fit.

It is upon this rich background that the first ever Mbarara Qadh run has been organized by Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

For starters, this run will take place on Sunday, 15th May 2022, commencing at 8 AM embedded along the theme-line; “Offering a helping hand in the construction of the Muslim centre & Qadh’s Residence”.

The task at hand is to mobilize financial resources to help in the building of a Muslim Centre in Nyamitanga, Mbarara City South.

According to Bashir Kaweesa, secretary of Youth at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, many people are expected to turn up to support this worthy cause.

The preparations to have a good run and lure as many people as possible are on-going. Tickets cost Shs. 20,000/=. We are focused to have a great run on Sunday, 15th May 2022. Bashir Kaweesa, secretary of Youth at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council

The organizing team has set each ticket at Shs 20,000 per head which comes with an official running vest.

This run will come at the optimal timing when the Holy month of Ramadhan has been concluded, a situation that guarantees maximum attendance.

The official start and finishing point is at Global High School.

Partners and sponsors:

The 2022 Mbarara Qadh Run has a bandwagon of sponsor and partners on board to include; Team Direct, Mbarara Muslim Health Centre Supreme Clinic, Knext Computer Technologies, SACOM Electrical Center, Uganda Red Cross Society, Global Coaches, FM Food Mart, Koyinawo, Hanah, MMHC Supreme Clinic, Ankole Farmers and Traders Savings & Credit Limited, Radio West, TV West, Moonlight Restaurant and Takeaway, Discount Hardware, Coca-cola, NBS Television, among others.

The organizes have put two numbers in case of individuals or corporate organizations interested in providing donations or sponsorships on 0782179160 and 0701291542.

Tickets Selling Points:

There are a number of designated places where tickets can be procured as; Discount Hardware – Mbrara, Vision Group offices in Mbarara, Global petrol station, Petrol Uganda and at the main Mosque in Mbarara, among others.