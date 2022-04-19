Uganda will face Algeria, Tanzania and Niger in Group F of the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 1978 Afcon finalists were the third name out of the drum following West African nation Niger.

It’s the first time since the 2000 qualifiers that Uganda and Algeria will clash.

During that campaign, Uganda won the game at Nakivubo 2-1, Hassan Mubiru scoring a brace but lost 2-0 in the return leg in Algiers.

Tanzania and Uganda faced off in the qualifiers for the 2019 campaign in Egypt with the Taifa Stars beating already qualified Cranes 3-0 in Dar es Salaam after drawing goalless at Namboole.

For Niger, the last time Uganda drew the West African nation was in the 2008 qualifiers – a draw in Niamey was followed by a 3-1 victory at Namboole.

The qualifiers start in June with the top two in the Group qualifying for the finals due in Ivory Coast next year.