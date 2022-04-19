Tuesday April 19, 2022

Arua Hill vs Busoga United – Barifa stadium, Arua 4pm

Arua Hill will be out guns blazing to end their four-match winless run when they host Busoga United at Barifa on Tuesday.

The Kongolo despite having an impressive debut campaign have suffered a dip in form failing to pick maximum points from any of their last four encounters.

In their last home game, they were undone by fellow league debutants Gaddafi who snatched a late point with a strike at the death.

They come into the game confident though after holding giants KCCA at Lugogo and will hope to build on that against a Busoga United side that lost their last outing 2-0 at home to UPDF.

The visitors are still trapped in a fight for relegation as they sit 11th with 26 points, just two points above the drop and defeat coupled with results in other games not going their way could see them drop to the red zone with four games to go.

Meanwhile, 6th placed Arua Hill will temporarily move to 4th position with a win.