Tuesday April 19, 2022

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 2pm

Both SC Villa and Mbarara City have no room to slip up when they face off at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday.

The two sides get match day 26 underway in an early kick off with neither safe from relegation.

The hosts come into the game on the back of successive defeats to rivals Express and Onduparaka while the visitors ended a 14-match winless streak with a 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Police last week.

The Jogoos who sit 12th on the table with 25 points, just one above relegation are without midfielder Travis Mutyaba who was let to represent his school at the national schools games.

Mbarara City, second from bottom and only three points behind the sixteen time champions won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Kakyeeka and will hope to pick their first ever points away to SC Villa.

Match Facts

This will be the 9th league meetings between the two sides – SC Villa won 4. [L3, D1]

Mbarara City have never picked a points away at SC Villa losing all four visits.