Result

SC Villa 2-1 Mbarara City

SC Villa kept their hopes of premier league survival alive with a 2-0 win over relegation rivals Mbarara City at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Two quick fire goals in the second half from Isaac Ogwang and Saddam Masereka gave the Jogoos the win.

Solomon Okwalinga scored Mbarara City’s consolation from the penalty.

It was a game of two halves as the Ankole Lions played a better game in the first half forcing Martin Ssenkooto to make a couple of saves and twice were denied by the cross bar.

For Villa who didn’t look the part in the first half, they had Ibrahim Sadam Juma hit the upright with a header after meeting a delightful cross from Man of the match Masereka.

The Jogoos got the opener two minutes after the break with Ogwang tapping home a low cross from Masereka and the provider turned scorer two minutes later with a low shot at the near post.

Villa could have added more goals to a hapless Mbarara City then but they failed to utilise their opportunities and they were made to pay when substitute Davis Sekagya handled in the area Okwalinga sending Ssenkooto the wrong way.

It was then a matter of Villa holding to the slim lead and soaking all the pressure from the visitors to earn a hard fought win that put them 10th with 28 points, four ahead of relegation zone.

Mbarara City stay 15th with 21 points ahead of their trip to Arua Hill next early next month.

SC Villa’s next game is another relegation six pointer away to bogey side Police FC.