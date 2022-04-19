Results

UPDF 1-0 Tooro United

Arua Hill 2-0 Busoga United

Tooro United have officially become the first team to be relegated to the Fufa Big League after losing 1-0 to UPDF in Bombo.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe scored the winner in the second half to leave Tooro United at the basement of the table with 10 points, 14 adrift of safety with only twelve points to play for.

That implies their last four games will be a formality as they prepare for life in the second tier just a season after returning to the premier league.

UPDF moved to 8th position with 33 points after the victory.

In Arua, Alfred Leku scored a second half brace to ensure Arua Hill beat Busoga United 2-0.

The goals arrived in the 70th and 90th minute to break the visitors’ resilience who drop to 12th with 26 points after SC Villa won 2-1 against Mbarara City earlier on the day.

The Kongolo are now temporarily 5th on the log with 43 points same as third placed URA who have a game in hand.