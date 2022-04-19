Tuesday April 19, 2022

Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo 4pm

UPDF could end any Tooro United’s slim hope of fighting the drop of they win their encounter at the Bombo Military Barracks stadium on Tuesday.

Tooro United are at the base of the table with 10 points, 14 adrift of safety and a defeat or draw from Bombo will seal their fate.

The hosts look rejuvenated after winning two of their last five games including an away win at Busoga United and are clear favourites against a side that has lost their last two home games to Wakiso Giants and Soltilo Bright Stars.

The first round fixture at Buhinga ended in a 4-2 victory for Brian Ssenyondo’s side who will move to 8th position if they avoid defeat on the day.