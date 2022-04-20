ISF World Schools Cross Country Championship 2022:

Strebske Pleso, Solvakia

22nd – 27th April

Uganda is set to take a formidable team of athletes for the 2022 ISF World Schools Cross Country Championship in Strebske Pleso city, Solvakia.

For starters, the championships will be held between 22nd to 27th April.

It is a 12-man team of 6 females and male athletes apiece.

The female athletes on this team include Vicky Chekwemboi, Edith Chebet, Financia Chepkwemoi, Priscilla Akello, Dolphin Chelimo and Maureen Chebet.

The 6 six male athletes are; Abel Chebet, Godwin Yeko, Solomon Cherotwo, Fred Kiptoo, Dominic Naido Krop and Loice Chekwemoi.

Long distance athlete Dominic Naido Krop is part of team Uganda. He is in S4 at Standard High School, Zana (Credit: David Isabirye)

“The training has been so far so good for all of us. We are determined to represent Uganda very well at the championship in Slovakia and we promised medals” Standard High School’s Krop states.

Officials:

State minister of sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua will head the delegation to Slovakia.

Hon. Hamson Dennis Obua admires a trophy at the USSSA offices in Mengo, Old Kampala

The other officials on board include; Alfred Patrick Abigaba (Delegation of Head), Christopher Banage Mugisha (General Team manager), Twahil Kiteezaala (Team manager), Apollo Ahimbisibwe Bugingo (Medical Doctor), Cosmas Wagubi Kirenda (Personal Assistant), Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya (Commissioner Physical Education and Sports), Derrick Namisi (Ministry of Education and Sports/Planning), Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe (Director Social & Education Sector Committee), Emmanuel Sekago (Media Personnel), Fred Cherich (Coach), Alice Amoding (Chaperon) and Alice Alwenyi (Team manager).

Denis Hamson Obua (Minister of State for Sports), Alfred Patrick Abigaba (Delegation of Head), Christopher Banage Mugisha (General Team manager), Twahil Kiteezaala (Team manager), Apollo Ahimbisibwe Bugingo (Medical Doctor), Cosmas Wagubi Kirenda (Personal Assistant), Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya (Commissioner Physical Education and Sports), Derrick Namisi (Ministry of Education and Sports/Planning), Cuthbert Abigaba Mirembe (Director Social & Education Sector Committee), Emmanuel Sekago (Media Personnel), Fred Cherich (Coach), Alice Amoding (Chaperon), Alice Alwenyi (Team manager)