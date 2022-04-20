Fresh Dairy USSSA Games 2022 (Badminton):
Wednesday, 20th April 2022 Results:
Boys:
- Kibuli S.S 4-1 St Micheal International School
- Kawanda S.S 1-4 Viva College
- Ntare School 1-4 Viva College
- Kibuli S.S 5-0 Kinaawa High School
- St Micheal International School 5-0 Makerere College
- Kakungulu Memorial School 5-0 Kawanda S.S
- Mbarara High School 1-4 Makerere College
- Kakungulu Memorial School 2-3 Namilyango College School
Girls:
- Trinity College, Nabbingo 2-3 St Micheal International School
Badminton in the 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games 1 & 2 progressed well in Gulu city on Wednesday, 20th April.
Boys’ action witnessed a number of matches played. Kibuli S.S humbled St Micheal International School 4-1 in one of the team event duels held.
Expedito Emudu beat Ambra Maaz 21-05 and 21-09, Akbar Oduka overcame Shilton Tayebwa 14-21, 21-13 and 21-14.
The pair of Emudu and Samuel Wasswa smiled over Abubaker Babu and Tayebwa 21-18 and 21-03 while St Micheal’s Reagan Micheal Nsubuga overcame Kibuli’s Samuel Wasswa 21-18, 9-21 and 21-16.
Kibuli S.S also won their second game;5-0 over Kinaawa High School.
Other male games:
VIVA College won two matches with an identical 4-1 score over Kawanda S.S and Mbarara city based Ntare School.
St Micheal International School humiliated Makerere College 5-0 before Makerere College recovered to humble Mbarara High School 4-1.
Kakungulu Memorial School recorded mixed results, winning 5-0 over Kawanda S.S and falling 2-3 to Namilyango College School
Girls:
Trinity College, Nabbingo lost 2-3 to St Micheal International School in the only girl’s duel.
Flora Nakalema (St Micheal International) beat Patricia Namujuzi 21-18, 17-21 and 7-21.
Cathy Atai (St Micheal International) overcame Blessing Emily Biira 21-13 and 21-09.
Ritah Nyongole (Trinity College Nabbingo) smiled past Peace Balongo 21-18 and 21-17.
Trinity College’s pair of Vicky Ahabwa and Biira won over the Peace entity of Balongo and Mulungi with 21-18 and 21-12.
Meanwhile, St Micheal International’s pairing of Atai and Nakalema defeat the duo of Namujuzi and Nyongole 16-21, 21-19 and 18-21.
Action continues on Thursday, April 21, 2022.