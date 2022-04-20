Fresh Dairy USSSA Games 2022 (Badminton):

Wednesday, 20th April 2022 Results:

Boys:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 St Micheal International School

St Micheal International School Kawanda S.S 1-4 Viva College

Viva College Ntare School 1-4 Viva College

Viva College Kibuli S.S 5-0 Kinaawa High School

Kinaawa High School St Micheal International School 5-0 Makerere College

Makerere College Kakungulu Memorial School 5-0 Kawanda S.S

Kawanda S.S Mbarara High School 1-4 Makerere College

Makerere College Kakungulu Memorial School 2-3 Namilyango College School

Girls:

Trinity College, Nabbingo 2-3 St Micheal International School

Badminton in the 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games 1 & 2 progressed well in Gulu city on Wednesday, 20th April.

Boys’ action witnessed a number of matches played. Kibuli S.S humbled St Micheal International School 4-1 in one of the team event duels held.

Expedito Emudu beat Ambra Maaz 21-05 and 21-09, Akbar Oduka overcame Shilton Tayebwa 14-21, 21-13 and 21-14.

The pair of Emudu and Samuel Wasswa smiled over Abubaker Babu and Tayebwa 21-18 and 21-03 while St Micheal’s Reagan Micheal Nsubuga overcame Kibuli’s Samuel Wasswa 21-18, 9-21 and 21-16.

Kibuli S.S also won their second game;5-0 over Kinaawa High School.

Other male games:

VIVA College won two matches with an identical 4-1 score over Kawanda S.S and Mbarara city based Ntare School.

St Micheal International School humiliated Makerere College 5-0 before Makerere College recovered to humble Mbarara High School 4-1.

Kakungulu Memorial School recorded mixed results, winning 5-0 over Kawanda S.S and falling 2-3 to Namilyango College School

Girls:

Trinity College, Nabbingo lost 2-3 to St Micheal International School in the only girl’s duel.

Flora Nakalema (St Micheal International) beat Patricia Namujuzi 21-18, 17-21 and 7-21.

Cathy Atai (St Micheal International) overcame Blessing Emily Biira 21-13 and 21-09.

Ritah Nyongole (Trinity College Nabbingo) smiled past Peace Balongo 21-18 and 21-17.

Trinity College’s pair of Vicky Ahabwa and Biira won over the Peace entity of Balongo and Mulungi with 21-18 and 21-12.

Meanwhile, St Micheal International’s pairing of Atai and Nakalema defeat the duo of Namujuzi and Nyongole 16-21, 21-19 and 18-21.

Action continues on Thursday, April 21, 2022.