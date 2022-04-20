The joy of any sportsman is embedded with the success results shown to the public.

For footballers, it is that goal or odd assist in the forward’s docket, a pass contributed or intercepted for a midfielder, blocks and successful tackles for defenders, stoppages for goalkeepers and a formidable team assembled by a member of the technical team.

Ugandan born forward Nathan Odokonyero is nearing a full season at Bognor Regis Town.

So far, the returns have been promising and yes, in blue marks.

Nathan Odokonyero (middle) joined by teammates to celebrate one of his season goals (Credit: Lyn Phillips)

11 goals during the Isthmian league premier division and 7 in the Cup competitions.

His latest strike was a superbly worked out goal with the left foot from 25 yards during Bognor Regis Town 3-1 win against Merstham.

“3 points and happy to get another goal. Thank you to all the supporters” Odokonyero tweeted on his official personal handle after the game.

The home side took the lead after a lovely flick from forward Henry Korrey found Erald Desa who fired home for the 1892 founded team.

Goalkeeper Sami Tiemcani gifted Charlie Bell after a poorly thrown ball for the equalizer.

Substitute Nathan Odokonyero struck with the left foot to back of the net with 10 minutes to play.

Odokonyero had replaced Harrison Brook on the hour mark.

Nathan Odokonyero shoots towards goal (Credit: Trevor Staff)

Then, Dan Gifford scored on the stroke of full time to bury the game in favour of Bognor Regis Town.

Days later, Bognor Regis Town smiled 1-0 past Lewes with a 79th minute strike by Dan Gifford for the maximum points at the Nyewood Lane.

It has been a season of diligence from the entire Bognor Regis Town family and Odokonyero in particular.

Nathan Odokonyero takes on a Lewes opponent (Credit: Martin Denyer)

The former junior Chelsea player who also had successful stints at Brighton and Hove Albion as well as Lincoln City U-18 has purely come of age.

He is now destined for stiffer challenges in thy midst to excel at a higher platform.

This is expected to come to pass as he winds down school business as well to concentrate fully on the football calling.

All his performances are being monitored closely by the technical docket of the Uganda U-21, U-23 and senior teams.