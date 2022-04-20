Kawempe Muslim Secondary School made a good start in their quest to retain the USSSA Girls’ Football crown as the 2022 games got underway on Tuesday in Gulu City.
The reigning and record Champions dispatched Kibingo Girls SS from Sheena District in their opening game, winning 5-0 at Gulu High School playground.
Uganda U17 and U20 Women’s National Team forward Hadijah Nandago led by example bagging a brace before defender Susan Nalukoda, Allen Nassazi and Samalie Nakacwa added a goal apiece.
Kawempe Muslim is in group A that also has schools like Highway SS, God Cares High School, Nyondo SS, Kihihi SS and Olila High School.
Olila from Soroti district saw off Nyondo SS with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from
Mary Lotyang, Cecilia Apiong and Immaculate Ailigant
Gadhafi Integrated Academy, Champions in 2018 ran riot against Kapchorwa SS with a 10-0 score in group C.
Kampala Queens forward Sophia Nakiyingi netted a hat trick, Joweria Nagadya, Brenda Kwaka and Samamina Nakalyowa scored a brace piece while the other goal came from Patricia Aturinda.
In the same group, Rines SS from Wakiso District won their two games on Tuesday winning 3-0 against St. Francis and also registering a 2-0 win over Kisozi Seed SS.
Action will continue on Wednesday with several games lined up ranging from football, rugby, hockey, table tennis, badminton and basketball among other sports disciplines.
Results from Football games played on Tuesday
Kawempe Muslim 5-0 Kibingo SS
Olila High School 3-0 Nyondo SS
Sacred Heart 1- 0 Boni Council
Akwang SS 0- 1 St. Raphael
Rines SS 3- 0 St Francis SS
Sheema Girls 1- 0Kisozi Seed SS
Gadhafi Integrated Academy 10- 0 Kapchorwa
Bishop SS Mukono 1- 0 Bugisu SS
PEAS Kichwamba 0-0 Bukulula SS
Nkoma SS 0-2 Devine SS
St Charles Lwanga 0-0 Panyadoli
Taggy High School 0-3 Mubende Army
Buhobe 0-0 Ishaka Victory
Namutumba SS 1-1Ruhinda SS
Kabugasha 0-3 Acaba
St.Peters Nsambya 0-11 Jinja SS
YY Okot 1-0 St. Mary’s Asumpta.
Nyondo SS 0-0 Kihihi SS
Kyabugashi 2-0 Light SS
Rines SS 3-0 St. Francis
Kisozi Seed 0-3 Rines SS
King of Kings 5-0 Alere SS
Kayindu SS 3-0 Lammennas SS