Kawempe Muslim Secondary School made a good start in their quest to retain the USSSA Girls’ Football crown as the 2022 games got underway on Tuesday in Gulu City.

The reigning and record Champions dispatched Kibingo Girls SS from Sheena District in their opening game, winning 5-0 at Gulu High School playground.

Uganda U17 and U20 Women’s National Team forward Hadijah Nandago led by example bagging a brace before defender Susan Nalukoda, Allen Nassazi and Samalie Nakacwa added a goal apiece.

Kawempe Muslim is in group A that also has schools like Highway SS, God Cares High School, Nyondo SS, Kihihi SS and Olila High School.

Olila from Soroti district saw off Nyondo SS with a 3-0 win thanks to goals from

Mary Lotyang, Cecilia Apiong and Immaculate Ailigant

Gadhafi Integrated Academy, Champions in 2018 ran riot against Kapchorwa SS with a 10-0 score in group C.

Kampala Queens forward Sophia Nakiyingi netted a hat trick, Joweria Nagadya, Brenda Kwaka and Samamina Nakalyowa scored a brace piece while the other goal came from Patricia Aturinda.

In the same group, Rines SS from Wakiso District won their two games on Tuesday winning 3-0 against St. Francis and also registering a 2-0 win over Kisozi Seed SS.

Action will continue on Wednesday with several games lined up ranging from football, rugby, hockey, table tennis, badminton and basketball among other sports disciplines.

Results from Football games played on Tuesday

Kawempe Muslim 5-0 Kibingo SS

Olila High School 3-0 Nyondo SS

Sacred Heart 1- 0 Boni Council

Akwang SS 0- 1 St. Raphael

Rines SS 3- 0 St Francis SS

Sheema Girls 1- 0Kisozi Seed SS

Gadhafi Integrated Academy 10- 0 Kapchorwa

Bishop SS Mukono 1- 0 Bugisu SS

PEAS Kichwamba 0-0 Bukulula SS

Nkoma SS 0-2 Devine SS

St Charles Lwanga 0-0 Panyadoli

Taggy High School 0-3 Mubende Army

Buhobe 0-0 Ishaka Victory

Namutumba SS 1-1Ruhinda SS

Kabugasha 0-3 Acaba

St.Peters Nsambya 0-11 Jinja SS

YY Okot 1-0 St. Mary’s Asumpta.

Nyondo SS 0-0 Kihihi SS

Kyabugashi 2-0 Light SS

Rines SS 3-0 St. Francis

Kisozi Seed 0-3 Rines SS

King of Kings 5-0 Alere SS

Kayindu SS 3-0 Lammennas SS