Fresh Dairy USSSA Games 2022 (Rugby)

Day Two Results:

Kings College, Buddo 29-10 Sir Samuel Baker

Sir Samuel Baker Makerere College 31-00 Entebbe Parents S.S

Entebbe Parents S.S Ntare School 32-06 Kira College Butiki

Kira College Butiki Namilyango College 34-00 Mbarara

The 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Games 1 & 2 continue in Gulu city, Northern Uganda.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, a couple of Rugby games were played for the second day running.

Giants Namilyango College humiliated Mbarara High 34-00 for their second victory of the championship after a comprehensive 30-00 score-line over Gulu’s Sir Samuel Baker on game day one.

Sir Samuel Baker yet agin suffered another loss, falling 10-29 to Kings College, Buddo.

Elsewhere, Makerere College humbled debutants Entebbe Parents 31-00 and Mbarara city based Ntare School overcame Kira College Butiki 32-06.

Game day three will be held on Friday, 22nd April 2022.

These games are organized by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) in conjunction with Fresh Dairy as the main sponsors.

Day one Results: