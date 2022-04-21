Match Schedule

Morning: Uganda vs. Namibia | 10:30am EAT

Afternoon: Uganda vs. Zimbabwe | 3:00pm EAT

The Victoria Pearls will start their tour to Namibia with two games against Zimbabwe in the afternoon and then Namibia in the morning.

The side has settled into their Safari Court Hotel base after arriving on Monday afternoon and has since managed to shake off the jet lag to get themselves ready for the action. Uganda asked for a change in the fixtures to allow them enough time to rest their bodies ahead of the grilling schedule.

Consy Aweko will be captaining the side for the first time but her assistant Janet Mbabazi is someone who has been there and done that she should give valuable insights to her Captain. There are new faces on the side and some could get a chance to feature for the first time.

Kevin Awino should be opening the batting and she might need a new partner upfront the options include youngster Jimia Mohammad, Leona Babirye, and Shakira Shadick. Patricia Malemikia has waited for her chance and the absence of Irene Alumo means she will most definitely share the new ball with Evelyn Anyipo.

In a side with six debutants, a lot of responsibility will have to be taken by the senior players. Therefore, the likes of Naomi Kayondo, Rita Musamali, Janet Mbabazi, Consy Aweko, and Kevin Awino have to make all their opportunities count especially with the bat.

Sarah Akiteng has shown a lot of promise at home and it will be interesting to see how she fares on the international scene. She is one of the slow bowling options together with the captain Consy Aweko. Phiona Kulume has been at the top of her game during the National Women’s T20 tournament and she might get look-in ahead of the other all-rounder Susan Kakai.

In the first game of the series, the home side Namibia defeated Zimbabwe by 7 wickets so they come into tomorrow’s game very confident about their chances of making it two in two.