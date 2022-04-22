Friday Fixtures

Police vs URA – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Express vs Onduparaka – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

For the first time since January 2017, Police will be without Abdallah Mubiru in the dugout when they take on URA in the league on Friday.

Mubiru was asked to step aside after back to back losses to Onduparaka and Mbarara City that left the club on the brink of going down.

His assistant John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda will be the man in charge along with Deo Sserwadda and skipper Tonny Mawejje for the clash against the Tax Collectors.

The team has been working with Mubiru for the past years and Sserwadda doesn’t think there will be changes in approach.

“There is nothing that has changed in terms of style,” he stated. “But we have prepared the boys to go out there and fight for a win because we are in such a tough position at the moment,” he added.

Police fell into the red zone following Soltilo Bright Stars win over Wakiso Giants on Wednesday but a rare victory over fourth placed URA will see them leapfrog Busoga United.

There will be some faces at URA in the dugout with Baker Mbowa and Mubarak Kiberu added to the technical staff to replace the sacked quadruple last week.

URA are also in indecent form at the moment with only one win in their last five outings.

Match Facts

Police have won just three of the past 19 league meetings. [L10, D6]