The 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Games in Gulu remain vibrant to keep the entire city alight.

Action on match day three of the rugby games witnessed a couple of mouth-watering clashes.

Namilyango College humbled Kings College Budo 25-10, Makerere College smiled past Ntare School 12-00, Sir Samuel Baker edged out Mbarara High 7-6 and Kira College Butiki overcame debutants Entebbe Parents 9-5.

In girls’ rugby, St. Katherine defeated Entebbe Airforce 7-0 in a one sided showdown.

Saturday, 23rd April:

Action continues on Saturday, 23rd April 2022 with two epic semi-final duels.

Namilyango College face Ntare School and Makerere College shall play Kings College Buddo in the other contest.

Classification Games:

Sir Samuel Baker face Entebbe Parents whilst Mbarara High shall play Kira College Butiki.

Sunday will be a rest day before Monday’s climax.

These games are organized by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) in conjunction with Fresh Dairy as the main sponsors.

Day Three Results:

Namilyango 25-10 Kings College Budo

Makerere College 12-00 Ntare School

Ntare School Mbarara High 06-07 Sir Samuel Baker

Kira College Butiki 09-05 Entebbe Parents

Girls:

St. Katherine 07-00 Entebbe Airforce

Day Two Results:

Kings College, Buddo 29-10 Sir Samuel Baker

Makerere College 31-00 Entebbe Parents S.S

Ntare School 32-06 Kira College Butiki

Kira College Butiki Namilyango College 34-00 Mbarara

Day one Results: