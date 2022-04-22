Fresh Dairy USSSA Table Tennis Championships 2022 (Quarter-finals)
Boys:
- St Andrews Sanda 3-0 Namilyango College
- Caltec Academy 0-3 Kibuli Secondary School
- Mbogo Mixed 0-3 Kawanda Secondary School
- Ubuntu Hill 2-3 St Micheal International School
Girls:
- Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Kawanda SS
- Nabisunsa Girls 0-3 Mbogo College
- Mbogo High 3-0 Seeta High School
- St.Andrews Sanda 0-3 St.Micheal international
The quarterfinals for 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Table Tennis Championships were all played on Friday, April 22, 2022 in Gulu city.
St. Andrews Sanda, Kibuli Secondary School, Kawanda and St Micheal International School made the grade for the last four phase in the boys’ category.
St Andrews Sanda humbled Namilyango College 3-0, Caltec Academy fell 0-3 to Kibuli Secondary School, Mbogo Mixed lost 0-3 to Kawanda Secondary School and it was a nail-biting 3-2 win for St Micheal International School against Ubuntu Hill.
For the girls, Mbogo Mixed, Mbogo College, Mbogo High and St Micheal International School qualified for the semi-finals.
Irene Nekesa’s Mbogo Mixed overcame Kawanda SS 3-0, Nabisunsa Girls lost 0-3 to Mbogo College and another Mbogo entity, High won 3-0 over Seeta High School.
St Micheal International girls’ team beat St. Andrews Sanda 3-0 to make the last four grade.
Classification Games:
The classification matches to determine positions 9 to 13 were also held.
Mbale progressive won three games against Ntare school (3-0), Busoga College (3-0), Jinja College (3-1) and Mbogo College (3-0).
Ntare School overcame Mbogo College (3-0), Ntare School (3-1) and Busoga College 3-0.
Busoga College smiled 3-0 over Mbogo College as Jinja College also humbled Mbogo College 3-0.
Jinja College edged out Busoga College 3-2 in a well contested duel.
The semi-finals will be held on Saturday, 23rd April 2022.
These games are organized by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), funded by Brookside (under the Fresh Dairy).
They involved Rugby, Tennis, football (girls), Badminton and Hockey.
Classification Matches (9-13):
Boys:
- Mbale progressive 3 -0 Ntare School
- Mbale Progressive 3-0 Busoga College
- Mbale Progressive 3-1 Jinja College
- Mbale Progressive 3-1 Mbogo College
- Ntare School 3-0 Busoga College
- Ntare School 3-1 Jinja College
- Ntare School 3-0 Mbogo College
- Busoga College 3-0 Mbogo College
- Jinja College 3-0 Mbogo College
- Busoga College 2-3 Jinja College
Group Stage Results (Day 2):
Girls:
Group A
- Seeta High School 2-3 Mbogo Mixed School
- Trinity College Nabbingo 3-0 St. Mary’s Rushorooza
Group B:
- Nabisunsa Girls School 0-3 Mbogo High School
Group C:
- Mbogo College School 3-0 Mbale progressive
Group D:
- St. Michael International 3-0 Kawanda S.S
Boys
Group A:
- Mbogo College 3-2 St. Andrews Sanda
- Jinja college 0-3 Kawanda S.S
Group B:
- Caltec Academy 1-3 Mbogo Mixed school
Group C:
- Ubuntu Hill 1-3 Kibuli Secondary School
Group D:
- St. Michael International School 3-0 Busoga College, Mwiri
Day 1 Results:
Boys:
Group A:
- Mbogo College 3-0 Kawanda Secondary School
- St. Andrews Sanda 3-0 Jinja College.
Group B:
- Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Ntare
Group C:
- Mbale progressive 0-3 Kibuli Secondary School
Girls:
Group A
- Mbogo Mixed 3-0 St. Mary’s Rushoroza
- Seeta High 3-0 Trinity College
Group B:
- Mt.St. Mary’s Namagunga 1-3 Nabisunsa Girls
Group C:
- Mbogo College School 3-0 St Andrew’s Sanda
Group D:
- Maryhill High School 0-3 Kawanda Secondary School