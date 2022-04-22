Fresh Dairy USSSA Table Tennis Championships 2022 (Quarter-finals)

Boys:

St Andrews Sanda 3-0 Namilyango College

Namilyango College Caltec Academy 0-3 Kibuli Secondary School

Kibuli Secondary School Mbogo Mixed 0-3 Kawanda Secondary School

Kawanda Secondary School Ubuntu Hill 2-3 St Micheal International School

Girls:

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Kawanda SS

Kawanda SS Nabisunsa Girls 0-3 Mbogo College

Mbogo College Mbogo High 3-0 Seeta High School

Seeta High School St.Andrews Sanda 0-3 St.Micheal international

The quarterfinals for 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Table Tennis Championships were all played on Friday, April 22, 2022 in Gulu city.

St. Andrews Sanda, Kibuli Secondary School, Kawanda and St Micheal International School made the grade for the last four phase in the boys’ category.

St Andrews Sanda humbled Namilyango College 3-0, Caltec Academy fell 0-3 to Kibuli Secondary School, Mbogo Mixed lost 0-3 to Kawanda Secondary School and it was a nail-biting 3-2 win for St Micheal International School against Ubuntu Hill.

For the girls, Mbogo Mixed, Mbogo College, Mbogo High and St Micheal International School qualified for the semi-finals.

Irene Nekesa’s Mbogo Mixed overcame Kawanda SS 3-0, Nabisunsa Girls lost 0-3 to Mbogo College and another Mbogo entity, High won 3-0 over Seeta High School.

St Micheal International girls’ team beat St. Andrews Sanda 3-0 to make the last four grade.

Irene Nekesa, a member of the Uganda National Table Tennis Team features for Mbogo Mixed

Classification Games:

The classification matches to determine positions 9 to 13 were also held.

Mbale progressive won three games against Ntare school (3-0), Busoga College (3-0), Jinja College (3-1) and Mbogo College (3-0).

Ntare School overcame Mbogo College (3-0), Ntare School (3-1) and Busoga College 3-0.

Busoga College smiled 3-0 over Mbogo College as Jinja College also humbled Mbogo College 3-0.

Jinja College edged out Busoga College 3-2 in a well contested duel.

The semi-finals will be held on Saturday, 23rd April 2022.

These games are organized by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), funded by Brookside (under the Fresh Dairy).

They involved Rugby, Tennis, football (girls), Badminton and Hockey.

Classification Matches (9-13):

Boys:

Mbale progressive 3 -0 Ntare School

Ntare School Mbale Progressive 3-0 Busoga College

Busoga College Mbale Progressive 3-1 Jinja College

Jinja College Mbale Progressive 3-1 Mbogo College

Mbogo College Ntare School 3-0 Busoga College

Busoga College Ntare School 3-1 Jinja College

Jinja College Ntare School 3-0 Mbogo College

Mbogo College Busoga College 3-0 Mbogo College

Mbogo College Jinja College 3-0 Mbogo College

Mbogo College Busoga College 2-3 Jinja College

Group Stage Results (Day 2):

Girls:

Group A

Seeta High School 2-3 Mbogo Mixed School

Mbogo Mixed School Trinity College Nabbingo 3-0 St. Mary’s Rushorooza

Group B:

Nabisunsa Girls School 0-3 Mbogo High School

Group C:

Mbogo College School 3-0 Mbale progressive

Group D:

St. Michael International 3-0 Kawanda S.S

Boys

Group A:

Mbogo College 3-2 St. Andrews Sanda

St. Andrews Sanda Jinja college 0-3 Kawanda S.S

Group B:

Caltec Academy 1-3 Mbogo Mixed school

Group C:

Ubuntu Hill 1-3 Kibuli Secondary School

Group D:

St. Michael International School 3-0 Busoga College, Mwiri

Day 1 Results:

Boys:

Group A:

Mbogo College 3-0 Kawanda Secondary School

Kawanda Secondary School St. Andrews Sanda 3-0 Jinja College.

Group B:

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Ntare

Group C:

Mbale progressive 0-3 Kibuli Secondary School

Girls:

Group A

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 St. Mary’s Rushoroza

St. Mary’s Rushoroza Seeta High 3-0 Trinity College

Group B:

Mt.St. Mary’s Namagunga 1-3 Nabisunsa Girls

Group C:

Mbogo College School 3-0 St Andrew’s Sanda

Group D: