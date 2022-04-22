Result

Express 0-2 Onduparaka

Express’ fast growing optimism under James Odoch has been checked by on form Onduparaka thanks to a brace by Muhammad Shaban.

The forward scored in either half to condemn the Red Eagles to their first defeat in eight games and end a three-match winning run under Odoch.

Shaban opened the scoring inside three minutes and added the other five minutes after the break.

The win, fifth on the spin for the Caterpillars lifts them to 8th position on 33 points while Express whose last defeat had come away to Busoga United stay 6th with 42 points.

Shaban’s doubles takes his season tally to 15 goals, one shy of leading scorer Ceaser Manzoki Lobi of Vipers with both players having at least five games to add to their numbers.

The defeat is also Express’ first at home since the opening day of the season when they fell to another West Nile outfit, Arua Hill by the same score line.

Express will be in action again away to champions elect Vipers on April 30 while Ondu will visit BUL the following day in Bugembe.