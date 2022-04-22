Result

Police 0-2 URA

Sacking coaches usually comes with a positive vibe but that’s not the case with relegation bound Police FC.

The Cops who started life without Abdallah Mubiru were toothless again as they fell 2-0 to visitors URA at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo leaving them in the bottom three.

Cromwell Rwothomio and Shafik Kagimu goals were enough to hand the Tax Collectors all three points.

Rwothomio scored inside ten minutes in the first half before Kagimu sealed the victory with URA’s second four minutes after recess.

Despite throwing on forwards Herman Wasswa, Emmanuel Mugume and later Yusuf Ssozi, Police who are on 24 points, two behind safety couldn’t get back into the game.

URA have now moved to third on the table with 46 points ahead of their next game away to UPDF on April 29.

Police’s next game is surely a decider on whether they stay up when they host relegation rivals SC Villa at Lugogo on May 02.