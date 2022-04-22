Uganda’s 3rd T20 Match

Zimbabwe Ladies vs. Victoria Pearls

Zimbabwe 127/5

Uganda 105/6

Zimbabwe won by 22 runs

The Victoria Pearls lost their 3rd game in Namibia going down by 22 runs against the Lady Chevrons of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first and were quickly put on the back foot by some tight bowling by Patricia Malemikia (2/15) who ripped through the top order.

However, a great partnership between Shaun Mayers (36) and Josephine Nkomo (43 not out) took the game away from the Ugandans as Zimbabwe posted a competitive 127/5 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Uganda started positively but a regular fall of wickets derailed their chase. Only Janet Mbabazi (43 not out) was brave enough to take the game to the lady Chevrons but there were no meaningful partnerships created to mount a serious charge.

Uganda ran out of resources with 22 runs still required but it was another brave effort from a new side. Rita Nyagendo didn’t get a crack and her presence on the crease could have created a winning opportunity for Uganda.

The Victoria Pearls will be back in action tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Capricorn Eagles of Namibia.