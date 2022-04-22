It was a tough start to the Capricorn Tri-Series for the Victoria Pearls but a good experience as well for three debutants.

Leona Babirye partnered Kevin Awino at the top of the order, Phiona Kulume and Sarah Akiteng also got their opportunities and none of them did any damage to their reputations.

Babirye had a good opening stand with Awino in the first game and her wicket slowed down the scoring, she had a couple of nervous shots but in the context of making her debut, she did just fine.

Sarah Akiteng did well with the ball as the other slow option to Captain Consy Aweko and Phiona Kulume had a good run out especially in the second game where she pushed the game with Evelyn Anyipo.

The Victoria Pearls showed fight in both games especially with the ball both Namibia and Zimbabwe struggled to score runs against them.

The batting is still a lingering issue for the Victoria Pearls. They are still struggling to chase 5 runs every over and this is where the technical team needs to focus. The top order leaves a lot of work for the tail and most of the time the tail can’t get them over the line.

The accumulation of dot balls also puts the batters under unnecessary pressure that makes them play rush shots thus losing their wickets, the other cricket basic the team needs to work on is the running between wickets because in both games yesterday they had a total of 5 run outs something that derails their run chases.

The results on day one might not have gone the way of the Victoria Pearls but after more than 6 months of no international cricket and with a new-look side, they did very well as a side and things can only get better from hereon.

There is no resting for them as they take on the Lady Chevrons of Zimbabwe this afternoon before taking a break tomorrow.