Results

Esperance 0-1 ES Setif [Agg: 0-1]

Raja Casablanca 1-1 Al Ahly [Agg: 2-3]

Algeria’s ES Setif stunned Esperance du Tunis at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades on Friday night winning 1-0 to set up a semi-final clash with champions Al Ahly.

Abdelmoumene Djabou scored the winner in the 21st minute to give the Algerians a 1-0 on aggregate after the first leg in Algiers ended barren last week.

Esperance were the better side over ninety minutes but were kept at bay until the final whistle and also hit the woodwork in the second half.

At the Mohamed V stadium in Casablanca, holders Al Ahly drew 1-1 with hosts Raja Casablanca to win 3-2 aggregate.

Mohamed Abdelmonem scored the vital goal for the Pitso Mosimane’s men to draw the game level after DR Congo forward Ngoma had put the hosts in the lead.

Tunisian left back Ali Maaloul had missed a penalty that could have given the record champions an outright win.

Action continues on Saturday with Sundowns hosting Petro de Luanda of Angola while early in the morning on Sunday, CR Belouizdad face Wydad Casablanca.