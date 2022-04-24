Results

Sundowns 1-1 Petro de Luanda [Agg: 2-3]

Wydad Casablanca 0-0 CR Belouizdad (Agg: 1-0]

Thembwa Zwane missed a first half penalty as Denis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns were eliminated by Angola’s Petro de Luanda in the quarter finals of the Caf Champions League.

Coming into the game, the Brazilians needed to overturn a 2-1 first defeat but could only settle for a 1-1 stalemate at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg.

They were the better side over longer periods and missed an opportunity to take a first half lead when Zwane hit the post after a VAR awarded penalty at the stroke of halftime.

Kenyan international Brian Mandela then scored to put the hosts in front in the second half but skipper Thiago Azualo’s VAR awarded penalty drew the game level.

The win implies that the Angolan outfit sets up a semi-final clash against two time champions Wydad Casablanca who held on the pressure to eliminate Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.

The two faced off in the last group game with the Moroccan outfit beating the Angolan giants 5-1.