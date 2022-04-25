Stanbic Uganda Cup

Quarterfinal

SC Villa 1- 1 BUL FC (Normal time)

BUL won 2-1 in extra time

BUL FC progressed to the semifinals of this year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup after eliminating SC Villa on Monday.

Despite playing close to an hour with a man less, BUL FC showed composure and character to bundle out SC Villa 2-1 after extra time.

Normal time ended in a one all draw but BUL found the winner in the second half of extra time to secure a berth into the last four.

Saddam Masereka gave SC Villa the lead but goals from Karim Ndugwa and Ibrahim Nsimbe guided BUL to victory.

SC Villa started the better side posing several questions to the BUL backline especially utilizing the right wing through Masereka.

In the 19th minute, the fast winger dribbled past BUL defenders but instead shot direct at goalkeeper Emma Kalyowa at the near post.

However, he made amends five minutes later when his powerful strike beat the goalkeeper to go into the back of the net.

Benson Muhindo set up Maseruka from close range and the goalkeeper Kalyowa failed to find the grip on the ball thus letting it slip through his gloves.

SC Villa were forced into making an early change with Joseph Kafumbe sustaining an injury in the 27th minute and was replaced by Umar Lutalo.

Benson Muhindo had the chance to double the lead for the Jogoos but he failed to tap home from close range with an empty goal at his mercy.

BUL however found the equalizer through forme SC Villa veteran forward Ndugwa who headed home from George Kasonko’s neat pass.

The hosts would have doubled their lead at the stroke of halftime, but Saddam Juma skewed the penalty wide after Maseruka had been fouled in the area by Ivan Wani.

After resumption, BUL FC came back in better shape and troubled SC Villa getting close to scoring their second goal.

Goalkeeper Martin Ssekooto nearly gifted Ndugwa when he mistimed a high ball only to be saved by Gift Ali who made a timely clearance.

BUL FC were reduced to ten men in the 68th minute when combative midfielder Kasonko was sent off for a second bookable offence on Maseruka.

Even with a man down, the Jinja based side kept mounting pressure and Ibrahim Nsimbe got two chances in quick succession but blasted both over.

In search for a winner, SC Villa coach introduced Nicholas Kabonge and Salim Abdallah for Fred Agandu and Amir Kakomo respectively.

BUL forced the game into extra time where they eventually won with a late goal from Nsimbe.

The Jinja based outfit now join Vipers SC and Booma FC in the last four with the final slot to be determined in the other quarterfinal fixture between Mbarara City FC vs Mbale Heroes to be played on Wednesday at Kakyeka Stadium.