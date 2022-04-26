AS Kigali Club General Secretary Francis Gasana has defended the club’s decision to axe Mike Mutebi and Jackson Mayanja insisting they had to go.

Mutebi was relieved of duties just eighty five days in charge and he managed just 13 games during that time positing 7 draws, 3 wins and as many losses.

“The performance of the club under their (Mutebi and Mayanja) guidance was not impressive and we decided to part ways,” he told The Times of Rwanda.

“The numbers can help everyone understand why we decided to sack them. You can’t see a club keep in free fall and let it go,” Gasana told Times Sport.

A section of the club fans were unimpressed with the decision to let one of the highly rated coaches in the region go shortly saying he would have been given more time but Gasana thinks otherwise.

While football fans say that the club was too quick to sack Mutebi, Gasana revealed that the club was patient with the performances from the opening seven games since the appointment of the Ugandan coach for him to settle in the league.

“We believed the seven matches were enough for him to have adapted to the local football intensity but, unfortunately, the club’s performance was not improving even after the seven games. Parting ways with them was, at this stage, the least we could do.”

Mutebi was immediately replaced by experienced Andre Casa Mbungo who has previously managed AFC Leopards and Bandari in Kenya, Kiyovu, Police, Rayon Sport and Gasogi in Rwanda.

He has also previously handled AS Kigali and guided the club to the Peace Cup in 2014.