Uganda Netball Federation 2022 Awards:

Winners:

Individuals:

Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Female :Shakira Nasaka (Makindye Weyonje)

:Shakira Nasaka (Makindye Weyonje) Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Male : Bashir Matovu (SMASH)

: Bashir Matovu (SMASH) Top Scorer : Asinah Kabendela (Makindye Weyonje)

: Asinah Kabendela (Makindye Weyonje) Best coach: Vincent Kiwanuka (Kampala University)

Vincent Kiwanuka (Kampala University) Best Upcoming player : Sandrah Nambirigge

: Sandrah Nambirigge Most Improved player : Shadia Nassanga

: Shadia Nassanga Fair-play Award : Airforce Netball Club

: Airforce Netball Club Netball Ambassador: Peace Proscovia

Peace Proscovia Best employer : Jackson Kayiira

: Jackson Kayiira Life Achievement Award: Rebecca Kavullu

Clubs:

National Super League (Women): National Insurance Corporation (NIC)

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) National League (Men): Kampala University

Kampala University Division Two: Greater Busia Netball Club

Goal defender Shakira Nasaka was crowned as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2022 Netball season at glamorous awards ceremony held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on the night of Tuesday, 26th April 2022.

The Makindye Weyonje Netball club player beat two other contestants; Margret Bagala (National Insurance Corporation) and Asinah Kabendela (Makindye Weyonje) in a ceremony graced by the State Minister for Sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, among other dignitaries.

Bashir Matovu and Shakira Nasaka with the awards (Credit: David Isabirye)

It was a close race among those who made the final shortlist of three personalities where fans decided through a vote as well as the technical persons at the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF).

“It is humbling to be rewarded for the sweat on the courts. I thank Uganda Netball Federation (UNF), my teammates, coaches, fans, opponents, sponsors and everyone who has been involved throughout the season” Nasaka revealed.

She thus earned a trophy, framed certificate, return air ticket for two to Mombasa and Shs 1,000,000 (courtesy of female pastor Suzan Makula).

Others rewards:

The male Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Bashir Matovu, a player at SMASH Netball Club.

Makindye Weyonje’s Asinah Kabendela finished as top scorer in the women super league.

Top scorer Asinah Kabendela (center) with her certificate from minister Hamson Obua (Credit: David Isabirye)

King Saha her a magical performance that thrilled the guests at the 2022 Netball Awards (Credit: David Isabirye)

Best Teams of the season:

The women best seven had the likes of Stella Oyella (National Insurance Corporation), Margret Bagala (National Insurance Corporation), Asinah Kabendela (Weyonje), Norah Lunkuse (KCCA), Shakira Nasaka (Weyonje), Shaffie Nalwanja (Kampala Capita City Authority) and Viola Asingo (Prisons).

The men’s best seven had Mishali Ssebuliba (International), Richard Eppa (Kampala University), Bashir Matovu (SMASH), John Kizito (Kampala University), Disan Wasswa (WOB), Bosco Yiga (Blue Stars Magpies) and Moses Mugisha (Prisons).

Other outstanding personalities:

The best coach was Vincent Kiwanuka (Kampala University), Sandrah Nambirigge (Best Upcoming player), Shadia Nassanga (Most Improved player), Airforce Netball club won the fair-play accolade, Peace Proscovia (Netball Ambassador), Journalist Jackson Kayiira took the best employer award and Rebecca Kavullu got the Life Achievement Award.

NIC Netball players with their trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Clubs:

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) earned their trophy and gold medals for clinching the National Super League (Women).

Kampala University took the national league (Men) and Greater Busia Netball Club won division two.

Greater Busia Lions Netball Club hoist their trophy after winning division two (Credit: David Isabirye)

State minister of sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua was chief guest on the event where some of the country’s top musicians; King Saha, Geo-Steady as well as comedians Madrat & Chico performed to thrill the guests.

King Saha performing during the 2022 Netball Awards at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Geosteady performs at 2022 Netball Awards (Credit: David Isabirye)

Madrat and Chico performing during the Netball Awards at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Donald Rukare, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Member William Blick, Federation heads Robert Jjagwe (Uganda Table Tennis Association), Moses Muhangi (Uganda Boxing Federation), Hon. Sarah Najjuma (MP, Nakaseeke) are some of the high profile guests who attended.

Netball legends (former players and administrators), longest serving Uganda Cranes captain George Ssemwogerere, ex-international Yusuf Kinene and others also attended.

Yusuf Kinene Senior (third from left) was among the guests (Credit: David Isabirye)

Moses Muhangi flanked by Robert Jagwe and Hon Sarah Babirye Kityo during the speech time (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hon Sarah Babirye Kityo addressing the guests during the 2022 Netball Awards (Credit: David Isabirye)

GoTV, a key sponsor of the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) led the bandwagon of partners that joined resources for a colouful event.

Others commended by the Netball president included; Uganda Airlines, Café Javas, Imperial Royale Hotel, Movit, Kansai Plascon, Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, Hardware World, Buddo Secondary School, MTN, among others.

Margret Nantongo Zziwa (center) with other Netball Trustees during the UNF Awards at Imperial Royale Hotel (Credit: David Isairye)

SC Villa Vice President Ben Immanuel Misagga with Sarah Babirye Kityo with his speech (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) resolved to reward the netball players who are the main actors in the game. This is a way of appreciating what they (the players) offer on the courts as we prepare for better times ahead. I thank the entire executive for the organization, the clubs, players, sponsors, trustees, media and everybody. Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo, President Uganda Netball Federation

Hon Denis Hamson Obua (third from right) during the Netball Awards ceremony (Credit: David Isabirye)

When the dark clouds ascended on Uganda and the whole world, it is only the sports sub-sector that lifted the Ugandan flag in the Olympic Games. I congratulate the leadership of Uganda Netball Federation (UNF). Your attitude determines your altitude. I congratulate the president of having a team of very impeccable people with senior citizens supporting the game who are all commendable. A very championship (Commonwealth Games) are coming in two month’s team. Hon. Sarah Babirye is no doubt one of the best presidents in Uganda. I recommend sponsors to come and join the Uganda Netball Federation. Quoting 2 Timothy 4:7, it is the purpose of rewarding; receiving an award. Fighting a good fight; run your race and finish the race. I congratulate the different winners. Maintain the vigour and momentum. I am indebted to the Corporate sponsors. Run and learn, run and benchmark from the leadership of Uganda Netball Federation. Every journey starts with a single step. Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, State Minister of Sports